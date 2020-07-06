Sir Lenny Henry opens the first virtual IoF Fundraising Convention

Sir Lenny Henry today presented the opening plenary of the Institute of Fundraising’s 2020 Fundraising Convention.

Introduced by Convention chair-elect Claire Rowney, Sir Lenny spoke live from home to many of the 3,000 delegates who have registered for this year’s Convention.

He talked about Comic Relief’s early days and its track record, of people’s instinctive willingness to give under even the hardest of circumstances, of the need to present peoples’ stories from their point of view, and the requirement for organisations like charities to reflect the people they work with and not just a sub-set of them.

Sir Lenny answered questions from delegates and delivered an inspiring start to the three-day event.

Appropriately enough, Claire Rowney began the opening plenary session announcing two special awards (which would normally have been presented as part of the National Fundraising Awards). The Outstanding Contribution to Fundraising went to Richard Taylor, and, a one-off award, the Special Recognition Award, went to… Sir Lenny Henry!

Highlights of Lenny Henry’s opening plenary

"It was 1985. A gaggle of fresh faced comedians (and Griff Rhys-Jones) set up Comic Relief gathered to do something funny for money. The challenge is to capture what the problem is, the inherent emotion & how people can help. We've evolved like our supporters." @LennyHenry #IoFFC pic.twitter.com/BDF1J1TyOI — Richard Sved (@richardsved) July 6, 2020

"Compassion fatigue is a misnomer. We're going to get through this. We're going to keep giving, because we want to, and because it's what we do." Sir Lenny on the generous public response to the pandemic.#IoFFC pic.twitter.com/mayxp6PxFK — Richard Sved (@richardsved) July 6, 2020

"We have to keep going, or all those vital things will go by the wayside. And we can't have that. We can't stop believing". @LennyHenry talking commitment, humanity, solidarity, and the importance of the small stuff as well as the global. Inspiring message for the times. #IoFFC — Matthew Sherrington (@m_sherrington) July 6, 2020

‘Young people are engaged with (coronavirus) and they are seeing things, they are seeing people in much worse off situations than themselves…and THEY want to help.’ @LennyHenry – the future may be brighter than we think. #IoFFC #fundraising #movements #change — Veronica (@vbam22) July 6, 2020

If everybody looks like you, it needs to change. 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #IoFFC — Victoria Winterton (@VictoriaPiaW) July 6, 2020

@LennyHenry on EDI – it's not his full time job, but I recognise that some of us get charged with taking this on. "Look around your office. If everyone looks like you there's a problem."

EDI Recruitment Guides coming tomorrow. #IoFFC — Elizabeth Balgobin 🕷️🌈🦋 (@balgobinthinks) July 6, 2020

“If everybody looks like you, that’s a problem.” Exactly right @LennyHenry #IoFFC — Lucy Caldicott (@LucyCaldicott) July 6, 2020

@LennyHenry – it starts at the top -if you are on the board or organising things – look around your team & then look outside at the community you serve. Ask the hard questions – how do we serve you? how do we change? #DiversityAndInclusion #IoFFC — okusoka+co (@okusokaCO) July 6, 2020

Successful fundraising – allow people to tell their own story @LennyHenry #IoFFC pic.twitter.com/TwheYm10oR — Polly Symondson (@Pollysymondson) July 6, 2020

First person storytelling instead of third person. @LennyHenry tells the sector that the days of *image of a poorly child*, narrator: "this is a poorly child" are gone. Make sure that you tell the story of your cause through your beneficiaries, not on their behalf. #IoFFC — Emily Hurrell (@Emme_B) July 6, 2020

"First person rather than omniscient storytelling. People can tell their own story better than we can." Sir Lenny at #IoFFC pic.twitter.com/m9bVrEZmP0 — Richard Sved (@richardsved) July 6, 2020

Great tips from @LennyHenry about using #storytelling to motivate #donors in this morning’s #IoFFC 📖 Make it authentic and true

📖 Don’t patronise the reader – they’re smart and informed!

📖 Let people tell their own story

📖 Bring the reader into the story@IoFtweets — Katherine Carter (@KatC) July 6, 2020

Part 2 of my notes of Lenny Henry's #IoFFC plenary pic.twitter.com/xvJlY82ex0 — BoldLight (@boldlight) July 6, 2020