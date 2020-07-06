Richard Taylor wins IoF’s Outstanding Contribution Award

The 2020 Outstanding Contribution Award from the Chartered Institute of Fundraising has today been presented to Richard Taylor.

In a break from past practice when the award would have been announced at the Chartered Institute’s National Fundraising Awards, it was instead announced this morning during the opening plenary of the Fundraising Convention, held entirely online this year.

Taylor was recognised for his “incredible service to the fundraising community”.

After successfully growing income at Cancer Research UK over nearly 20 years – helping make it the first charity to exceed £500 million of voluntary income – he moved to Macmillan Cancer Support and enjoyed similar success, despite challenging times for the fundraising sector.

He now works as a coach providing support to leaders across the sector.

Taylor’s award was announced by Claire Rowney, chair-elect of the Chartered Institute, at the same time as Lenny Henry, opening plenary speaker, received a one-off Special Recognition in Fundraising award.

Rowney said to many of the 3,000 delegates to this year’s virtual Convention that Taylor had “made a contribution to fundraising personally and professionally that spans many years and has touched literally thousands of fundraisers lives and millions of charity beneficiaries’ lives.”

She added: “Richard champions the professional development of fundraisers, through formal learning and through opening up opportunities for staff at all levels to grow into new roles and take on new responsibilities. He can take the credit for a huge number of fundraisers growing, developing and taking on new leadership roles across the sector – myself included!”

What others said about Richard Taylor’s outstanding contribution

The award is based on nominations from within the fundraising community.

Carol Akiwumi, a trustee and Chair of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s EDI Committee, said:

“When I joined the Board, Richard encouraged me, helped me find my voice and amplified it. I often use him as an example of how people with power and privilege should operate. “I would be hard pressed to think of many other people that could actually top his fundraising achievements.”

Harpal Kumar, former CEO of Cancer Research UK, added:

“Through his creativity, extraordinary leadership and relentless drive, Richard built an outstanding team that delivered durable and substantial growth in income, which enabled CRUK to greatly expand its critically important work in reducing the number of people who die from cancer. One significant measure of his success is how many of his direct team have gone on to take senior leadership positions in other organisations across the sector.”