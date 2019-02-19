5 brands with products raising funds for charity

Here is a quick round up of some of the products raising funds for a range of charities around the country.

Thomas Michaels & Andy’s Man Club

Thomas Michaels is supporting Andy’s Man Club, with a discount off created a code to use online ANDYSMANCLUB which will give 15% off goods purchased online. The brand will be running this discount for two months with the money customers save going straight to the charity.

Maru & SEA LIFE Trust

Hemel Hempstead based British performance swimwear brand Maru has partnered with the SEA LIFE Trust. Maru has also launched a new eco swimwear range, Black Pack, made from ECONYL®, a fibre made of 100% regenerated nylon fibre from pre and post-consumer waste, including ghost fishing nets, nylon scraps and carpet fluff found in oceans. 100% of the profits from the sales of the Black Pack range will go to the SEA LIFE Trust and its global projects to tackle plastic pollution in the sea.

😍😍 how much do you need this @CLIC_Sargent @Morrisons shopping bag in your life?? 😍😍 I know I’ll be picking one up this weekend while I’m collecting for #Worldcancerday2019 💖🖤 get a pretty bag, support a great charity AND keep David Attenborough happy😃 #winning #noplastic pic.twitter.com/7QB9V3nl6G — Donna Bednarek (@DonnaBe_CS) January 31, 2019

Morrisons & CLIC Sargent

A trio of teenagers have helped design a bag to raise funds for the cancer charity that supported them through their own treatment for disease. Amber Haney, Enna Stephens and Sam Brown (main image) helped create the artwork for the CLIC Sargent canvas bag that were sold at Morrisons stores across the country to mark World Cancer Day on Monday 4 February. An initial 50,000 bags went on sale for £3, with a 20% donation per bag going to CLIC Sargent. The teenagers were invited to a design day at Morrisons’ head office in Bradford by bag manufacturers the Solent Group. Design elements created by each child were combined in the final artwork on the environmentally-friendly jute and cotton bags. The children also suggested the words used in the design.

We’ve teamed up with iconic textile designer Celia Birtwell to launch an exclusive range of accessories to raise money for our life saving research: https://t.co/PWsdSzG5J9 — BHF (@TheBHF) February 9, 2019

British Heart Foundation & Celia Birtwell

Textile designer Celia Birtwell has collaborated on a range of accessories and homeware with the British Heart Foundation. The 12-item collection launched in British Heart Foundation shops across the country on 15 January. The products, which showcase Celia Birtwell’s iconic floral prints, include a pompom wash bag, a cushion, and a blue tassel scarf. There is also a photo frame, jewellery box, set of mugs, canvas tote bag and a selection of purses. Celia has chosen to support the BHF as Bella Clark, her daughter-in-law and business partner, lost her sister, artist Roz Cryer, to a rare congenital heart condition in 2017.

Happy #ValentinesDay & #ThankYou to everyone who has supported #KISSES4WISHES! There’s still time to get involved 💛 Purchase a lip liner or lip plumper from @CODEBeautiful 💄💋 10% of sales in Feb will go to brighten the lives of seriously ill children https://t.co/FMl5ntQhUj pic.twitter.com/m358Ry8kUZ — Rays of Sunshine (@RaysofSunshine) February 14, 2019

CODE Beautiful & Rays of Sunshine

This February, boutique beauty brand CODE Beautiful is supporting Rays of Sunshine’s #Kisses4Wishes campaign by donating 10% of the sales of every CODE SSL Soft Smooth Lip Liner (£18) or CODE LIP Lip Intense Plumper (£20) to the children’s charity. The campaign, launched by 17-year-old Caitlin, who has twice survived bone cancer, aims to raise money to grant magical wishes for other children. As well as raising funds, CODE Beautiful is also encouraging customers and its fan base of make-up artists, influencers and bloggers to get involved by posting their own #Kisses4Wishes photos.