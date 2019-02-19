Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

5 brands with products raising funds for charity

Posted by on 19 February 2019 in News
0 Comments
CRUK_bag
5 brands with products raising funds for charity

Here is a quick round up of some of the products raising funds for a range of charities around the country.

 

Thomas Michaels

Thomas Michaels & Andy’s Man Club

Thomas Michaels is supporting Andy’s Man Club, with a discount off created a code to use online ANDYSMANCLUB which will give 15% off goods purchased online. The brand will be running this discount for two months with the money customers save going straight to the charity.

 

Maru

Maru & SEA LIFE Trust

Hemel Hempstead based British performance swimwear brand Maru has partnered with the SEA LIFE Trust. Maru has also launched a new eco swimwear range, Black Pack, made from ECONYL®, a fibre made of 100% regenerated nylon fibre from pre and post-consumer waste, including ghost fishing nets, nylon scraps and carpet fluff found in oceans. 100% of the profits from the sales of the Black Pack range will go to the SEA LIFE Trust and its global projects to tackle plastic pollution in the sea.

 

Morrisons & CLIC Sargent

A trio of teenagers have helped design a bag to raise funds for the cancer charity that supported them through their own treatment for disease. Amber Haney, Enna Stephens and Sam Brown (main image) helped create the artwork for the CLIC Sargent canvas bag that were sold at Morrisons stores across the country to mark World Cancer Day on Monday 4 February. An initial 50,000 bags went on sale for £3, with a 20% donation per bag going to CLIC Sargent. The teenagers were invited to a design day at Morrisons’ head office in Bradford by bag manufacturers the Solent Group. Design elements created by each child were combined in the final artwork on the environmentally-friendly jute and cotton bags. The children also suggested the words used in the design.

 

 

British Heart Foundation & Celia Birtwell

Textile designer Celia Birtwell has collaborated on a range of accessories and homeware with the British Heart Foundation. The 12-item collection launched in British Heart Foundation shops across the country on 15 January. The products, which showcase Celia Birtwell’s iconic floral prints, include a pompom wash bag, a cushion, and a blue tassel scarf. There is also a photo frame, jewellery box, set of mugs, canvas tote bag and a selection of purses. Celia has chosen to support the BHF as Bella Clark, her daughter-in-law and business partner, lost her sister, artist Roz Cryer, to a rare congenital heart condition in 2017.

 

CODE Beautiful & Rays of Sunshine

This February, boutique beauty brand CODE Beautiful is supporting Rays of Sunshine’s #Kisses4Wishes campaign by donating 10% of the sales of every CODE SSL Soft Smooth Lip Liner (£18) or CODE LIP Lip Intense Plumper (£20) to the children’s charity.  The campaign, launched by 17-year-old Caitlin, who has twice survived bone cancer, aims to raise money to grant magical wishes for other children. As well as raising funds, CODE Beautiful is also encouraging customers and its fan base of make-up artists, influencers and bloggers to get involved by posting their own #Kisses4Wishes photos.

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />