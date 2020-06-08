Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice, RNLI & Greenpeace UK among 2020 National Fundraising Award winners

Posted by on 8 June 2020 in News
0 Comments
Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice, RNLI & Greenpeace UK among 2020 National Fundraising Award winners

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice has won this year’s National Fundraising Award’s Fundraising Campaign of the Year, with Macmillan, RNLI, UNICEF UK and Greenpeace UK also among the 2020 winners.

The award ceremony usually takes place during July’s annual Fundraising Convention. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, like many other organisations, has had to change its plans for the event.

The Fundraising Convention is now taking place online in July, while the award winners were announced on 29 May on Twitter.

In full, the winners are:

Individual categories

  • Young Fundraiser of the Year: Ibrahim Yousaf
  • Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year: Rachel Clark – We Hear You
  • Rising Star: Naomi Tomlinson – Suzy Lamplugh Trust
  • Fundraiser of the Year: Eddie Taylor – Alive & Kicking

 

Fundraising campaigns

  • Best Supporter Experience: British Red Cross – Online Regular Givers Journey Redesign
  • Individual Giving Campaign of the Year: RNLI – Perfect Storm
  • Legacy Campaign of the Year: Macmillan Cancer Support – Macmillan Free Will Service
  • Fundraising Campaign of the Year: Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice – Building the Ark
  • Regional Campaign of the Year: Caring in Bristol – Making Homelessness History in Bristol
  • Fundraising Event of the Year: Greenpeace UK – Major Gifts: Protecting the Oceans
  • Innovations in Fundraising: UNICEF UK – Paddington’s Postcards

 

Fundraising organisations

  • Charity-Business Partnership of the Year: Age UK & Cadbury
  • The #ChangeCollective Award: Youth Sport Trust
  • The Social Purpose Award: IKEA
  • Most Committed Company to the Sector: Open Creates

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />