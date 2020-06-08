Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice, RNLI & Greenpeace UK among 2020 National Fundraising Award winners

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice has won this year’s National Fundraising Award’s Fundraising Campaign of the Year, with Macmillan, RNLI, UNICEF UK and Greenpeace UK also among the 2020 winners.

The award ceremony usually takes place during July’s annual Fundraising Convention. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, like many other organisations, has had to change its plans for the event.

The Fundraising Convention is now taking place online in July, while the award winners were announced on 29 May on Twitter.

In full, the winners are:

Individual categories

Young Fundraiser of the Year: Ibrahim Yousaf

Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year: Rachel Clark – We Hear You

Rising Star: Naomi Tomlinson – Suzy Lamplugh Trust

Fundraiser of the Year: Eddie Taylor – Alive & Kicking

Fundraising campaigns

Best Supporter Experience: British Red Cross – Online Regular Givers Journey Redesign

Individual Giving Campaign of the Year: RNLI – Perfect Storm

Legacy Campaign of the Year: Macmillan Cancer Support – Macmillan Free Will Service

Fundraising Campaign of the Year: Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice – Building the Ark

Regional Campaign of the Year: Caring in Bristol – Making Homelessness History in Bristol

Fundraising Event of the Year: Greenpeace UK – Major Gifts: Protecting the Oceans

Innovations in Fundraising: UNICEF UK – Paddington’s Postcards

Fundraising organisations

Charity-Business Partnership of the Year: Age UK & Cadbury

The #ChangeCollective Award: Youth Sport Trust

The Social Purpose Award: IKEA

Most Committed Company to the Sector: Open Creates

