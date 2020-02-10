Researcher nominations sought for RiF Impact Award

The IoF’s Researchers in Fundraising (RiF) Committee is seeking nominations for its RiF Impact Award.

The award previously ran between 2013 and 2015 and is being reinstated to recognise an innovative piece of work that demonstrates the researcher has made a real impact to the performance of a team, fundraising campaign or to the profile of the prospect research community in the UK.

The judging panel will consider a wide range of nominations, such as:

Developing and implementing a prospect management system to better manage prospect portfolios

Using data analysis to efficiently and successfully drive a fundraising campaign forward

Designing or implementing truly innovative and novel reports, dashboards, insight projects.

Applications should demonstrate the nominee’s contribution, and there is a deadline of 20 March for nomination forms. All suitable nominations will be put to a judging panel of experienced researchers and fundraisers who will choose the Award winner, who will receive an award of £2,000.

More information, along with the nomination form, is available on the IoF site.