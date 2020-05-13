ISOLATEDTalks.com brings together ad industry to share ideas & support Samaritans

Fellow creatives and rival podcasters have come together to produce ISOLATEDTalks.com: talks to help lighten the mental load of lockdown through the sharing of ideas and insight that also raise funds for Samaritans.

Rory Sutherland (Ogilvy), Vikki Ross (Sky), Dave Trott, Laura Jordan Bambach (Mr President), Amy Kean (&us), Rob Schwartz (TBWA/CHIAT/DAY), Nicole Yershon (The NY Collective) and Mark Pollard (Mighty Jungle) are among the ad land names who have contributed exclusive talks to the project.

With a nod to the TED talks, ISOLATEDTalks.com grew out of a idea Giles Edwards, Creative Director at Gasp and host of the Call to Action Podcast, had to share talks recorded from isolation for people in isolation.

Edwards said:

“I noticed people I know struggling mentally. I personally felt it. There’s been a lot in the media suggesting the lockdown is a ‘mental health ticking time bomb’ so I wanted to find a way to help anticipate that challenge. It costs about a fiver for the Samaritans to answer one call and I thought people might donate that to see a talk from someone like Rory Sutherland.”

Edwards collaborated with author, copywriter and host of the All Good Copy Podcast Glenn Fisher to bring together a broad range of industry experts to film exclusive talks and interviews from around the world, with designer Tommy Mason (Scamp Design) and developer Matt Ballington (Kober Digital) designing and building the platform itself, which went live on Wednesday, 22nd April.

As well as being able to donate financially to help support the Samaritans, people can donate their own ‘isolation talk’ through the website. The length and content are left up to the contributor: the only stipulation being it must be filmed in isolation.

Talks on the platform so far include Why You Should Form an ‘Awkward Squad’ from Rory Sutherland, Leadership Lessons from Marvin and Mandela from Scott Morrison, Why You Should Never Play Golf with a Gorilla from Dave Trott, and Women and the Evil Genius Problem from Amy Kean.