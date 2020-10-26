Samaritans announces Julie Bentley as CEO – & other charity mover news

Samaritans, Revitalise Respite Holidays and Co-operatives UK have all appointed new CEOs, while I CAN will be looking for its next one as its CEO steps down after five years in the post – and other charity mover news.

Mixed feelings today – so excited to be joining @comicrelief from January, but extremely sad to be leaving my family for the last 15 years @HI_UK. Keeping the tissues ready… https://t.co/xSsKRsLTvM — Aleema Shivji (@AleemaShivji) September 14, 2020

Fiona Campbell & Aleema Shivji to join Comic Relief

Comic Relief has announced two new appointments to its top team with BBC Three Controller, Fiona Campbell, joining the Board of Trustees and Humanity and Inclusion’s UK CEO, Aleema Shivji, appointed new Executive Director of Impact and Investment. Aleema Shivji will be joining the Executive Leadership Team in January 2021 and will lead Comic Relief’s Social Change strategy and global philanthropic funding. She is stepping down as the UK CEO of Humanity & Inclusion, an international charity working with vulnerable people affected by conflicts, disasters and poverty. Fiona Campbell leads content commissioning and strategy across BBC Three. Prior to joining BBC Three in January 2019, she was Director of Digital BBC News. She is also a supporter of the BBC’s Women in Leadership group and the BBC’s RISE employee mentoring scheme.

Julie Bentley appointed Samaritans CEO

Julie Bentley has been appointed CEO of Samaritans. She joins with three decades of experience in the voluntary sector, having led charities including Girlguiding, Family Planning Association, the Suzy Lamplugh Trust and most recently Action for Children. During her time at Girlguiding, Bentley developed the charity’s first five-year strategy and oversaw a significant increase in fundraising income and brand awareness. She is currently Joint Vice Chair of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations and has held trustee roles at several other charities, including Shelter. Bentley also has an MBA from the Open University and is a mentor and coach to aspiring charity sector leaders.

Sarah Gray joins Tackle Prostate Cancer as National Support & Development Manager

Tackle Prostate Cancer has appointed Sarah Gray as its new National Support and Development Manager. The charity has been awarded funding by the National Lottery for the project Tackling Prostate Cancer – peer-to-peer support for men with prostate cancer. Gray will lead this three-year project with an aim to develop and support groups across England and assist them to support their members and encourage new membership, alongside growing Tackle’s network of patient-led Prostate Cancer Support Groups by working with healthcare professionals to set up new support groups in identified areas and encourage referral for peer-to-peer support.

Bob Reitemeier CBE to step down after five years as I CAN Chief Executive

Bob Reitemeier, Chief Executive of I CAN – the children’s communication charity – is to stand down after five years in the role after deciding to retire from full time employment. Reitemeier will continue to be involved in organisations and social causes through non-executive positions and volunteering. He will remain in post until 31 March 2021. The recruitment for the next Chief Executive will be led by I CAN’s Chairman Roy Blatchford.

Revitalise Respite Holidays appoints Jan Tregelles as CEO

Revitalise Respite Holidays has appointed Jan Tregelles as Chief Executive Officer. Tregalles has been with Revitalise since January in an interim capacity and has now accepted the role on a permanent basis. Since joining Revitalise nine months ago, she has steered the charity through the pandemic, negotiating an agreement with the NHS which allows patients from local hospitals to recover at the charity’s respite centres, freeing up much-needed hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. In September, she also spearheaded the launch of the Revitalise #CareForCarers campaign.

Co-operatives UK announces Rose Marley as Chief Executive

Rose Marley will be joining Co-operatives UK as Chief Executive in January 2021. Currently founding Chief Executive of Manchester-based social enterprise SharpFutures, which supports diverse, young talent into creative, digital and tech industries. Marley was also directly appointed by Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, to lead a pilot campaign improving local travel opportunities and raising aspiration for young people in Manchester, called OurPass. She is currently the chair of the Social Enterprise Advisory Group for the Greater Manchester combined Authority, an RSA Fellow as well as an advisory board member for SODA (School of Digital Arts) chaired by Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle and Executive Producer of Red Production Company & CEO of StudioCanal UK, Nicola Shindler.

Adland leaders appointed to NABS’ Manchester committee

NABS has appointed two new members to its Manchester committee. They are Natalie Marshall Foxwell (pictured), managing partner of PHD Manchester, and Carolina Guttierez, client services director at The &Partnership in Manchester. Foxwell and Guttierez join the NABS committee at a crucial time for the NABS. Faced with a loss of funds at around 40% due to the pandemic, the pair, together with their committee colleagues, will drive forward new and innovative ways to bring in funds for NABS to help support people working in the industry across the north-west and rest of the UK.

WaterAid welcomes Andy Green as Chair

WaterAid has welcomed Andy Green, former President of the UK Space trade body, as its new Chair. Green was instrumental in the development of the Space Innovation and Growth Strategy. A long-term supporter of WaterAid, Green holds a number of Chair, Non-Executive Director and advisory roles, linked by his passion for how technology transforms business and our daily lives. He chairs Lowell Group; is Senior Independent Director at Airtel Africa; and is a NED at Link Administration Holdings. He is a National Infrastructure Commissioner and a Trustee of the Disasters Emergency Committee and WWF UK. His past appointments include CEO BT Global Services, CEO Logica, SID ARM Holdings, Chair IG Group Holdings plc and Chair Digital Catapult.