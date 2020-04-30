Action Planning announces winners of £100,000 consultancy giveaway

Charity consultancy Action Planning has announced the winners of its £100,000 consultancy giveaway, which it launched earlier in the year to mark its 30th anniversary.

Through its Pearls of Wisdom campaign, launched in January, Action Planning offered 56 separate consultancy packages with an average market value of £2,000, and including CEO mentoring, crisis advice and support, fundraising support, communications and marketing services, HR consultancy, governance reviews and income generation workshops.

The initiative received 427 applications, with Action Planning announcing the winners today.

Governance and strategy winners include Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, which receives a governance review, Bromley Mencap, which receives a board awayday, and Anthony Nolan, with an impact measurement workshop.

Fundraising and marketing winners include Hospice UK, which receives a “Making the Ask” training session and coaching calls, Cambridgeshire Consultancy in Counselling, which receives a Branding Review with Brand Strategy, and Felix Fund UK, with a content and social media review.

People and practice winners include Ideas Alliance, which receives executive and leadership coaching, Theatres Trust, which receives HR consultancy support, and Commonweal Housing Limited, with a three month coaching package for Trustee or CEO.

The full list of winners can be viewed here.

The services will be provided free of charge throughout 2020 by Action Planning’s community of consultants, which include Fundraising Consultant Ondine Upton, Consultant Andrew Middleton, Senior Consultant Andrew Jermey-Boys, Major Giving Consultant Annabel James, and Action Planning Chairman David Saint.

In light of the current situation, Action Planning has also extended its campaign to offer a 30% discount on most of the Pearls of Wisdom packages and many other services for bookings made before 31 July.