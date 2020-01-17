Action Planning celebrates Pearl Anniversary with £100k consultancy giveaway

Multi-disciplinary consultancy Action Planning is giving away £100,000 worth of consultancy services to mark its 30th anniversary this year.

The Pearls of Wisdom campaign, which launches today (17 January), offers 56 separate consultancy packages with an average market value of £2,000. Packages range from Governance Reviews to Board Awaydays, Income Generation Workshops to Branding Reviews, and HR Support to Executive Life Coaching.

The services will be provided free of charge throughout 2020 by 39 of Action Planning’s community of consultants: experienced senior practitioners from across the sector.

Eligible organisations have until 16 March to apply. The offer is aimed at not-for-profit organisations with an annual income of at least £200,000 in the last financial year, and/or at least two full-time equivalent paid staff members in post. Full eligibility criteria, along with application instructions, can be found on the Pearls of Wisdom website.

Action Planning Chairman David Saint said: