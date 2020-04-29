Virgin Money Giving & World of Books urge public to Declutter & Donate

Virgin Money Giving and global seller of used books World of Books Group are asking the public to #DeclutterandDonate unwanted books, games, DVDs and CDs in the run-up to Giving Tuesday Now on 5 May.

The additional date of public fundraising for 2020 was announced by Giving Tuesday’s organisers as an emergency response to Covid-19.

World of Books Group and Virgin Money Giving launched a partnership last month to provide an alternative way for donors to support charities by turning their unwanted books, games, DVDs and CDs into cash for good causes, and have now launched a campaign to promote the idea in the run up to Giving Tuesday Now.

Did you know you can donate old books, games and DVDs to help fund our vital work from the safety of your home? #DeclutterAndDonate on 5 May! https://t.co/uHlf8WJiwP pic.twitter.com/RLGr7Pjb8L — Slide Away (@SlideAway0) April 28, 2020

The service is provided by Ziffit, a free app and website to sell unwanted books, CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays and games for cash.

Without leaving their homes, donors can scan the barcode on their unwanted books and media through the Ziffit app or enter the details manually online and get a cash value which they can then pass, via Virgin Money Giving, directly to a charity of their choice. All the funds raised, including Gift Aid where applicable, will go to their chosen charity. The service is free and goods can be collected by a Ziffit courier service.

Sorting out your cupboards during extended time at home? #DeclutterAndDonate by donating the value of items you sell though Ziffit. Link here https://t.co/lxne4YTMnj pic.twitter.com/aj36xSBjXk — RAF Charitable Trust (@rafcharitable) April 28, 2020

Richard Salt, Group Commercial Director at World of Books Group said:

“We’re excited to launch the Declutter and Donate campaign as part of our new partnership with Virgin Money Giving. Many charities are facing an uncertain future due to the effects of Covid-19, and our partnership further demonstrates how re-commerce technology can be a force for good by offering an alternative way for individuals to help the causes they care about most.”

Jo Barnett, Executive Director at Virgin Money Giving said: