More virtual fundraising ideas when you are stuck at home

Last month we shared over 20 ideas for fundraising for charity when you are stuck in lockdown at home. Since then we have come across even more inspiring creativity so have plenty more ideas to share for your charity and its supporters.

Of course we have to start with the ongoing achievement of Captain Tom Moore, who is currently at £27.4 million for walking 100 lengths of his garden under lockdown, as he approaches his 100th birthday.



1. Walking, running and more in your garden

Some alternative/virtual fundraising campaigns have already raised millions of pounds each.

Via BBC | The Edinburgh runner raising millions for NHS charities with 5k challenge| https://t.co/wPib0sqqUB |More than £2m has been raised for NHS charities since Olivia Strong came up with her fundraising idea. — News4Edinburgh (@News4Edinburgh) April 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Run For Heroes campaign beats fundraising target by millions https://t.co/Q9vF5GcsM0 — SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 18, 2020

The Scouts are being encouraged to hike one mile at home to raise funds for Children in Need and Comic Relief. Altogether they hope to hike to the moon. Of course, anyone can get involved – not just Scouts.

Hike one mile (at home), make a donation, and support those who need it most. Together, we can #HikeToTheMoon and make a difference in communities across the UK, with Children in Need and Comic Relief. Find out how to get involved: https://t.co/GgcxPMw2g7 pic.twitter.com/WrEPdsDq25 — The Scouts (@UKScouting) April 17, 2020

The 2.6 Challenge

Others have been set up to benefit multiple charities.

An ambitious opportunity for anyone to raise funds for any UK charity, the 2.6 Challenge is brought to you by the founders of the London Marathon after they had to postpone it. They want to enable as many people and charities to take part and benefit.

The 2.6 has multiple meanings, but most importantly it gives flexibility to participants, who can choose almost any kind of distance or activity for their event. And 26 April was the original date of the London Marathon this year.

Some established events can still run from home e.g. Age UK’s Big Knit in partnership with Innocent drinks.

Many other popular charity events have, like the London Marathon, switched to online or virtual versions:

Big Yellow (sunflowers) – Child Bereavement Trust

Race for Life

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is now Race for Life at Home, in partnership with Tesco. You can now take part in your back garden (if you have one), local park, or on your daily exercise.

Parkrun

If you’ve switched your parkrun to your back garden or indoors, you can mark this period with a personalised Contra t-shirt which will raise money for parkrun.

You are now able to customise apricot with a message of your choice, this may be the name of a new location you’re (not)parkrunning in, a message of solidarity, or a personal mantra to help you through these times.

Each tee is finished with a ‘we’ll get through this together’ patch on the sleeve and the price includes customisation, the patch and delivery.

2. Climbing your stairs

Climb the equivalent of Everest and live-streaming it

Margaret Payne, 90, is climbing the equivalent of Highland mountain Suilven – 731m (2,398ft) – with 282 trips upstairs at her Sutherland home, in aid of NHS Charities Together.

There are endless variations on this. Although the following wasn’t suggested as a fundraising idea, it could easily be adapted to one:

Came up with a new fitness idea: Scrabble Fitness. Get a Scrabble game, and carry all the tiles upstairs, one at a time. There are 100 tiles, so it's an easy way to keep track of repetitions. Note: had the idea from my sofa – haven't tested yet. Apologies to bungalow dwellers. — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡, UK 🔜 EU (@uk_domain_names) April 5, 2020

3. Lifting the weight of your home

In the form of a series of press-ups of course!

Phil Grosset has started lifting the weight of his house in press ups and aims to complete it by the end of the month. He is raising funds for NHS Charities Together.

He says: “I have cystic fibrosis, which like 100s of thousands of others puts me on the shielding list. I’d love to be out and about doing something to help, but staying at home and doing this is what I can do.

“I hope to raise a little money, but if watching a middle aged man making a fool of himself brings you or me an ounce of pleasure, then that is also a result.”

Here’s his calculation. “One square foot of a two story house weighs around 125kg. Our house is around 1200 sq ft, so around 150,000 kg. For an 80kg man, each press up is around 50kg. So our house will be 3,000 press ups, or 300 a day.”

4. A birthday bar

How to celebrate your birthday under lockdown? Offer a creative ask to invite your friends to buy a birthday drink (in the form of donating to charity) via JustGiving.

What a creative way to support @MarieCurieNE! Thank you for all that you’re doing, and happy birthday! https://t.co/k6UMYzh74N — Meredith Niles (@meredithniles) April 6, 2020

5. Remake a movie scene at home

Making my own entertainment & thinking of new fundraising ideas. Remake a movie scene! Please donate what you can:https://t.co/xqWTbfqsXghttps://t.co/QXSRovFyJ1 *Please note, this my personal fundraising & BWCH is not affiliated pic.twitter.com/Blx0bqmvMa — Luke Manley BWCH (@LukeManley11) April 5, 2020

6. Tea and coffee

If that is all too much effort for you, then you can always join in a tea party or coffee morning. Today you could join in a Guinness World Record at the same time!

Today at 3pm… do join in too!

Celebs join Guide Dogs for attempt at Guinness World Record for biggest virtual tea party | UK Fundraising https://t.co/hgG0KYSvpz via @ukfundraising — hilary calow (@hcalow1) April 21, 2020

7. 24-hour live-streaming of a DJ set

Professional and amateur musicians have kept us entertained, as have DJs and other performers. This 24-hour set was raising funds for the National Emergencies Trust’s coronavirus appeal.

8. Gaming

Gaming has kept many people occupied during lockdown. Of course, it’s a very popular way of raising funds.

Our #GameStars has launched and is ready for take off! Get involved. Get gaming. 🎮📺 Children with critical illnesses need YOUR help to have the one-of-a-kind wish granted. The impact is life-changing.

Sign up now:https://t.co/bthom7750M#gaming #wishes #Livestream — Make-A-Wish UK (@MakeAWishUK) March 27, 2020

9. Buy charity vouchers as gifts

If you want to mark someone’s birthday, anniversary or another occasion, you can always buy a charity voucher:

Why not give a loved one a #charity voucher for #Easter, you can buy and send online or we can post. Give the gift of giving this Easter 🐇🐣#StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/YR0wD0Kksb pic.twitter.com/LDRiBXpSMl — Charity Vouchers (@CharityVouchers) April 5, 2020

10. Hashtag campaigns

Need another gentler way of fundraising?

Share a post on social media with a hashtag and you’ve unlocked a donation a donation from a company. Sometimes you have to do a tiny bit of extra work, like take a photo of yourself after you’ve worked up a sweat exercising, but even then this is about the easiest fundraising you can do.

Gymshark are aiming to donate £175,000 to Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital Charity. They want Brummies to work out, upload their ‘sweaty selfie' online with #NHSSweatySelfie Gymshark will donate £5 per selfie uploaded. For more https://t.co/OVJBnjBG4p #BirminghamUpdates pic.twitter.com/ttAz7mMCs3 — Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) April 17, 2020

Property software company VTUK is encouraging the population to a screenshot from their Zoom videos with their thumbs up. It will donate £2 for each one that is shared on social media with the hashtag #CallforCancer.

11. Sing

Singing and group singing has proved popular amongst many during lockdown. Some existing choirs and other newly formed since lockdown have recorded singles in aid of a charity.

Here’s 276 of us singing You’ve Got A Friend for @womensaid and help fight the domestic abuse that is increasing in this time of isolation. #YouAreNotAlone #WeAreStrongerTogether #SupportSurvivors Watch & listen here: https://t.co/qve4Dc8bHR Donate here: https://t.co/FF7QuujfW1 pic.twitter.com/jY0OCbPNs0 — London City Voices Choir (@LondonCityVoice) April 17, 2020

12. Donate points

Various retailers will let you donate your loyalty card points to charity. Usually you can’t donate them just to any charity – it has to be the charity, or one of a few charities, selected by the retailer.

Nectar

You can donate your Nectar points to support Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need as part of their joint The Big Night In Appeal on 23 April.

Nectar 360, set up by Sainsbury’s to manage the system, has said: “Every 500 points donated gives £2.50 to the charities and we will match all donations made in Nectar points, so your donations will go twice as far.”

For Good Causes

For Good Causes is a new service that helps consumers donate their unwanted rewards and loyalty points to charity, with BP and Rakuten among the new brands joining the platform. They say £7 billion of unused points are available.

Charities’ lists of virtual fundraising ideas

If you need more ideas for virtual fundraising, many charities and organisations have started sharing them:

Advice from the Fundraising Regulator

Given so many people are responding to current times by setting up their own fundraising event or campaign, the Fundraising Regulator has shared some advice on how to go about this. This is the charity regulatory body and it is their Code of Fundraising Practice that charities and professional charity fundraisers sign up to adhere to, so this advice comes from a key source.