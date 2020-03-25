Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Coronavirus resources for charities and charity staff

Posted by on 25 March 2020
Coronavirus resources for charities and charity staff

A number of people and organisations have been gathering, producing and curating lists or collections of resources on particular elements of the novel as they might apply to the charity sector.

Here is UK Fundraising’s collection of these collections.

 

1. Social enterprise, small charities and community businesses

Sophie Hobson has produced a guide for the social enterprise, community business and small charity sectors to help them prepare for . She is inviting more suggestions of relevant resources.

 

2. Advice for events fundraisers

 

 

3. Fundraising appeal form letters

 

4. COVID-19 Charity Preparedness Group

Set up on 9 March by mobile giving specialist Roger Craven, the COVID-19 Charity Preparedness Group is heading towards 3,000 members within a week.

Inspired by Fundraising Chat, the group is full of ideas, examples and discussion about how charities can continue to fundraise and overcome the present challenges being inflicted on them by the effects of the pandemic.

UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake is a moderator on the group.

 

5. How to keep your charity’s supporters engaged

 

6. Institute of Fundraising

The Institute has gathered a series of COVID-19 resources linked to form a single page. It will be updated on a regular basis, says the Institute.

 

7. Virtual networking events

Although many conferences and training courses for fundraisers have been cancelled or postponed others have shifted to an online version. Others are switching to offering online-only events.

These include:

 

