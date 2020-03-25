Coronavirus resources for charities and charity staff

A number of people and organisations have been gathering, producing and curating lists or collections of resources on particular elements of the novel coronavirus as they might apply to the charity sector.

Here is UK Fundraising’s collection of these collections.

1. Social enterprise, small charities and community businesses

Sophie Hobson has produced a guide for the social enterprise, community business and small charity sectors to help them prepare for COVID-19. She is inviting more suggestions of relevant resources.

2. Advice for events fundraisers

It's an uncertain time and many of our nonprofit partners are looking at rescheduling major events. Check out this great list of resources from @Philanthropy put together: https://t.co/0bLK2Q94Pr — FrontStream (@FrontStream) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus: advice for events fundraisers. We are working with @ThinkCS to bring the fundraising community a series of articles supporting fundraisers in responding to the #coronavirus. The first is on events fundraising and more will follow next week: https://t.co/hAzDFhtOuC pic.twitter.com/8aEVu0vspx — Institute of Fundraising (@IoFtweets) March 13, 2020

3. Fundraising appeal form letters

At Bluefrog, we've written a couple of free to use form letters for smaller arts organisations and hospices that might need to launch a coronavirus appeal. They are simple and straightforward templates for customisation. Please share. https://t.co/cuucVj4JTO — Mark Phillips (@Markyphillips) March 13, 2020

4. COVID-19 Charity Preparedness Group

Set up on 9 March by mobile giving specialist Roger Craven, the COVID-19 Charity Preparedness Group is heading towards 3,000 members within a week.

Inspired by Fundraising Chat, the group is full of ideas, examples and discussion about how charities can continue to fundraise and overcome the present challenges being inflicted on them by the effects of the pandemic.

UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake is a moderator on the group.

5. How to keep your charity’s supporters engaged

To help charities stay connected with their supporters during #COVID19, we’ve put together a few suggestions. We hope that you, your teams and your communities are healthy and well 💜. Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/w06jBWbn3D#SupporterEngagement #Coronavirus — Hubbub Fundraising (@hubbubnet) March 17, 2020

6. Institute of Fundraising

The Institute has gathered a series of COVID-19 resources linked to form a single page. It will be updated on a regular basis, says the Institute.

7. Virtual networking events

Although many conferences and training courses for fundraisers have been cancelled or postponed others have shifted to an online version. Others are switching to offering online-only events.

These include: