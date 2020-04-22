Cancer Research UK launches Race for Life at Home

Cancer Research UK has launched Race for Life at Home to help it raise funds with this year’s Race for Life currently postponed until the autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cancer Research UK has partnered with Tesco to launch the event, which asks everyone to Race for Life in their own way and raise funds for cancer research.

The Race for Life at Home campaign has been developed with creative agency Anomaly and will appear across social media, leading with the message, ‘Apart but still together. It aims to generate buzz through online and social media activity, encouraging supporters to participate in influencer-led live events and to come up with their own challenges, alone or with their family, in their own homes.

Once participants have signed up on Race for Life’s website, they can get involved in three ways:

Join Facebook Live events – a variety of hosts will lead participants through different exercise routines Create their own challenge from their living room – such as a record number of burpees or a yoga session Go for a solo walk, jog, or run 5k, 10k or a lap around the garden

Participants are also encouraged to share their challenges and activities on their own social media channels using the hashtag #RaceForLifeAtHome. Updates on the online Facebook live events, including dates and hosts, will be available on Race for Life’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.

Sarah Pickersgill, Head of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life said:

“We’ve made the difficult decision to postpone our Race for Life events until later in the year, and this will inevitably have an impact on Cancer Research UK’s ability to carry out life-saving research. While many of us may feel our lives have been put on hold, cancer hasn’t stopped, and people affected by cancer need our support more than ever. “We wanted to do something to bring our fantastic community together and thank them for their ongoing patience and commitment. Everyone who signs up can get creative and take part in whatever way they want.”

Two more fundraising events launched in response to Covid-19

London Landmarks Half Marathon organisers Tommy’s also announced a new challenge last month with the event currently on hold due to the virus.

The Local Landmarks Challenge challenges runners to identify their own ‘Local Landmarks’ and map a run around these local historical, hidden and quirky gems. From the local church, to a favourite park, or a well-loved statue or town museum, the Local Landmarks Challenge calls for runners to commit to either a 5K, 10K or Half Marathon around their local landmarks. Runners who complete the challenge by May 3 2020 will earn an exclusive medal.

One week ago we launched the Local Landmarks Challenge. We've been blown away with the response! If you or anyone you know would like to join https://t.co/XOTaU3aPZy#SoloRunning #LLC #LocalLandmarksChallenge pic.twitter.com/aqs9FwsPAV — LondonLandmarks Half (@LLHalf) March 26, 2020

Tommy’s hopes the Local Landmarks Challenge will encourage its community to continue fundraising for their chosen charities.

The Local Landmarks Challenge is open to everyone, whether they had a place in LLHM 2020 or not. Those who do not have a confirmed place in the LLHM 2020 will be asked to pay a small entry fee to Tommy’s when they register. All profit is donated to Tommy’s to fund its research to save babies’ lives.

Children with Cancer UK has also come up with a virtual fundraising challenge, this time in response to the postponement of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, which had almost 1400 runners sign up to raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

Let’s come ‘together as one’ all over the country. Sign up to the #TogetherAsOneRun, grab your trainers, and head for your very own start line on 26 April at 9:30am for @CwC_UK. Sign up at:https://t.co/tI51xlvVzt pic.twitter.com/hwAjR1ybk0 — Children with Cancer UK Events (@CwC_UK_Events) April 12, 2020

The Together As One virtual run encourages people to run or walk wherever they are in the UK, on the original Marathon date of Sunday, 26 April. Children with Cancer UK is asking people to use their one form of daily exercise to make a difference, with any funds raised going toward lifesaving childhood cancer research.

The event starts at 9.30am, lasting one hour and it can be undertaken anywhere, in gardens, local parks or on treadmills. Entry to the virtual run costs £5.00 and any additional funds raised by participants will go towards research into the fight against childhood cancer. Once signed up, runners will get a digital fundraising pack to help with fundraising for the event.

Children with Cancer UK is also taking part in the 2.6 Challenge this month, which asks people to take part in an activity based around the numbers 26 or 2.6 and complete it on or from Sunday 26 April.