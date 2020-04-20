Virgin Money waives platform fee for remainder of lockdown

Virgin Money Giving’s 2% platform fee will be waived until lockdown is over, it has announced.

Virgin Money Giving is waiving its platform fee on all donations and fundraising activity, including the new 2.6 Challenge, as of 18 April. The fee is charged to cover its running costs but is being covered temporarily to help people’s money stretch even further in support of charities during the crisis.

It means that with Virgin Money Giving’s ‘Donor Covers Fee’, which gives donors the option to cover both the 2% platform fee on behalf of their charity and the 2.5% payment processing fee, the 2% platform fee will be removed with donors still given the option to cover the 2.5% payment processing fee.

David Duffy, CEO said: