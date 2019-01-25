Applications for 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon Charity of the Year now open

Virgin Money has announced a one-year extension to its sponsorship of the London Marathon, which continues its support until 2021, with applications for the 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon Charity of the Year now open.

Virgin Money first became the London Marathon sponsor in 2010, with the ambition of helping runners raise over a quarter of a billion pounds for charity over five years. It achieved that in 2014 with fundraising records broken year on year, culminating in £63.7 million being raised in 2018.

Overall, since the sponsorship began, half a billion pounds has been raised for charitable causes. This year’s Charity of the Year is Dementia Revolution, a campaign specially created for the 2019 Marathon by Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK to support research at the UK Dementia Research Institute. The 2020 London Marathon Charity of the Year will be Mencap.

The 2021 London Marathon Charity of the Year will be the Charity of the Year for the combined CYBG and Virgin Money employee community.

David Duffy, Chief Executive of CYBG Plc, owner of Virgin Money, said:

“I am delighted to announce an extension to Virgin Money’s sponsorship of the London Marathon, up to and including the 2021 race. Each year Virgin Money partners with a ‘Charity of the Year’ and we are now ready to receive applications for the year leading to the 2021 Marathon. We hope to hear from charities working on ambitious projects or initiatives that will make a sustainable difference in the areas where help is needed most.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the Virgin Money London Marathon, said:

“Our partnership with Virgin Money has helped London to become the world’s greatest marathon and the race that everyone wants to run with a world record 414,168 people applying through the ballot for the 2019 event. We are very proud of all that we have achieved together and delighted that the sponsorship has been extended to the 2021 race.”

This year also sees official London Marathon fundraising partner Virgin Money Giving celebrate its tenth birthday. Since its launch in 2009, charitable donations through Virgin Money Giving have exceeded £660 million including Gift Aid.

Charities interested in becoming the 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon Charity of the Year should visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/giving/charity-of-the-year-2021.