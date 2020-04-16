£600k raised for NET coronavirus appeal through The Big Give

More than £600,000 has now been raised for NET’s COVID-19 Emergency Appeal through The Big Give’s match funding drive, with two weeks still to go.

So far, over 1,900 people have donated to The Big Give’s match funding drive with just over half the match funds remaining. Money raised through the appeal will go towards funding food and sanitation supplies, and stocking food banks and community larders to support the elderly and vulnerable across the country.

With a target of £1.35 million, The Big Give is asking the public to donate through its website to see their gifts doubled, pound for pound, until the £611,000 match funding pot is emptied. Match funding has been donated by a range of partners, including the Julia and Hans Rausing Trust, the Reed family, Reed Foundation and Cazenove Capital (Schroders).

James Reed, Chair and Chief Executive of global recruitment company REED, said:

“The coronavirus is a global health crisis that will likely impact each and every one of us, taking the lives of loved ones and livelihoods across the country. For the most vulnerable in our communities and those living in isolation, it’s particularly distressing. But, by supporting local charities and community organisations with this appeal, we have a fantastic opportunity to ensure the people who need help most, will be able to access it swiftly.

The Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, Lord Dannatt, added: