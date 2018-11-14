Garfield Weston Foundation to support 20 charities in Big Give Christmas Challenge

The Garfield Weston Foundation is supporting 20 charities in this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge, it has announced.

To mark the close of the Garfield Weston Foundation’s 60th anniversary year, it is running an exclusive ‘Matched Funding Challenge’ as part of this year’s Challenge. Its trustees have committed up to £500,000 to support twenty selected charities through a simple 1:1 matching fund, enabling them to raise up to £50,000 each.

The 60th anniversary year has also seen the Foundation donate its billionth pound and given away over £11m as part of the Weston Anniversary Fund for capital projects.

The Garfield Weston Foundation’s Director, Philippa Charles, said:

“We know that charities are facing high levels of need and are really stepping up to deliver services in lots of different ways. However to do this they need support. In celebration of our 60th anniversary year we are delighted that our selected charities now have the opportunity to engage donors to raise these much needed funds.”

The twenty charities range from national to regional organisations and include Aberdeen Cyrenians, which provides food, shelter and other services to people affected by homelessness in the Aberdeen and surrounding areas, Friends of St Nicholas Fields, which is based in York and helps the city tackle its environmental challenges, and The Key, based in Gateshead, which helps young people (aged 11-25) facing challenging circumstances across the North East realise their potential.

Hannah Underwood, Chief Executive of The Key, said:

“We were over the moon to be selected to take part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge by the Garfield Weston Foundation. It’s a fantastic opportunity! Through the challenge we’re hoping to raise enough funds to transform the lives of 500 North East young people who are facing challenging circumstances, whilst also spreading the word about the amazing work our small, but ambitious, charity does.”

The Big Give Christmas Challenge takes place from 12pm on Tuesday 27 November – 12pm Tuesday 4 December, and offers supporters of participating charities the opportunity to have their donation doubled on theBigGive.org.uk.