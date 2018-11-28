Big Give Christmas Challenge wins celebrity support & raises over £4m in first day

This year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge has attracted unprecedented levels of celebrity support and raised almost £4.5m in its first day.

Launched on Giving Tuesday (27 November), more than 30 celebrities have so far backed the campaign, including Stephen Fry, Professor Green, Jon Snow, Kirstie Allsopp and Ben Elton, while 589 charities are participating in it this year.

When @professorgreen tells you to do something, you do it 👀 Support our #HopewoodAppeal through @BigGive #ChristmasChallenge18 until 4 December and DOUBLE YOUR DONATION – at no extra cost to you! Here's how 👉 https://t.co/OyqCXhj2Bq pic.twitter.com/nU3dAUI28R — NUH Charity (@NUHCharity) November 27, 2018

Some celebrities, such as David Tennant, Professor Green and Davina McCall, have released videos in support of charities taking part in the campaign, with #ChristmasChallenge18 trending on Twitter during most of Tuesday afternoon thanks to many celebrities sharing the campaign through social media.

Comedian Miranda Hart tweeted her support for young person’s charity, Resurgo Trust, while vlogger Tanya Burr, encouraged her followers to support Boundless Theatre, and Arlene Phillips asked the public to support Candoco Dance Company; the group of disabled and non-disabled dancers, which performed on Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday evening.

If you want to do something for #GivingTuesday then I am pointing you in the direction of the wonderful @resurgospear what i am Patron of… Their work changes young people's lives, completely turns them around. It's awesome for those individuals and for society. https://t.co/WiXI7Ltgbc — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) November 27, 2018

The Big Give also won the support of Channel 4 Newsreader, Jon Snow, and Irish rockband, Kodaline, who helped promote the Christmas Challenge through providing the voice and music for its campaign video, which has been shared widely on social media.

The Big Give Christmas Challenge runs until midday on 4 December, with donations to participating charities given through the Big Give site eligible to be matched until then.