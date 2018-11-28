Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Big Give Christmas Challenge wins celebrity support & raises over £4m in first day

Posted by on 28 November 2018 in News
0 Comments
Christmas challenge 2018
Big Give Christmas Challenge wins celebrity support & raises over £4m in first day

This year’s Big Give Challenge has attracted unprecedented levels of support and raised almost £4.5m in its first day.

Launched on Giving Tuesday (27 November), more than 30 celebrities have so far backed the campaign, including Stephen Fry, Professor Green, Jon Snow, Kirstie Allsopp and Ben Elton, while 589 charities are participating in it this year.

 

 

Some celebrities, such as David Tennant, Professor Green and Davina McCall, have released videos in support of charities taking part in the campaign, with #ChristmasChallenge18 trending on Twitter during most of Tuesday afternoon thanks to many celebrities sharing the campaign through social media.

 

 

 

Comedian Miranda Hart tweeted her support for young person’s charity, Resurgo Trust, while vlogger Tanya Burr, encouraged her followers to support Boundless Theatre, and Arlene Phillips asked the public to support Candoco Dance Company; the group of disabled and non-disabled dancers, which performed on Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday evening.

 

 

The Big Give also won the support of Channel 4 Newsreader, Jon Snow, and Irish rockband, Kodaline, who helped promote the Christmas Challenge through providing the voice and music for its campaign video, which has been shared widely on social media.

 

 

Christmas Challenge runs until midday on 4 December, with donations to participating charities given through site eligible to be matched until then.

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />