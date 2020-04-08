Banks and building societies bolster battle against COVID-19

Following my review of how retailers have been supporting charities and communities battling the dreadful impact of COVID-19, I’ve done a quick round-up on how our banks and building societies are stepping-up their levels of support.

NEWS: We’re today announcing the establishment of the Barclays Foundation, which will provide a #COVID19 Community Aid Package of £100 million to charities working to support vulnerable people impacted by the pandemic. Find out more: https://t.co/hXJ25UMvMZ pic.twitter.com/z4ZB78Vh47 — Barclays Bank (@Barclays) April 7, 2020

Barclays has launched a £100 million COVID-19 Community Aid Package to charities working to support vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19, and to alleviate the associated social and economic hardship caused by the crisis

The package is made up of two components:

First, a corporate contribution of £50 million, which will be donated to, and deployed via, a variety of charities working to support vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19, and in alleviating the associated social and economic hardship caused by the crisis. The money will be disbursed principally in the UK, but also in Barclays’ international markets, including the USA and India.

Second, is a £50 million commitment by Barclays to match personal donations made by its employees to charities of their choice, local to them, and which are working to support communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

In order to kickstart that programme, and further encourage colleagues who can give something to do so, Barclays PLC Chairman, Nigel Higgins, Group CEO, Jes Staley, and the Group Finance Director, Tushar Morzaria, have each decided to donate a third (33%) of their fixed pay for the next 6 months to charities engaged in supporting vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19. Their donations will be matched in full by the company under the matched donation programme.

In times of crisis, the strength of the UK community is shown when we come together and support the most vulnerable. That's why we’ve donated £1 million to the @NatEmergTrust Coronavirus Appeal and the @BritishRedCross. You can donate here https://t.co/IwgSIfbf5n pic.twitter.com/1V25bBiyO1 — HSBC UK (@HSBC_UK) March 25, 2020

HSBC UK has donated £1 million to the National Emergencies

Trust Coronavirus Appeal and British Red Cross

Ian Stuart, CEO of HSBC UK said:

“We also want to play our part in helping the nation. With our donation to National

Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal and British Red Cross we hope to support

communities across the UK as this national effort continues.”

Bank of Ireland are donating €1 million to charities and organisations across the island of Ireland to support the most vulnerable in our communities. To find out how to apply to the Community Foundation for Ireland fund, visit: https://t.co/RuFe4vFlpp pic.twitter.com/LVGIKiUBrd — Bank of Ireland (@bankofireland) April 7, 2020

Bank of Ireland is donating €1 million in emergency funding to communities with urgent needs arising from the pandemic

In partnership with The Community Foundation for Ireland, the Bank is fast tracking €500,000 of the funds to 13 organisations that are working to support the immediate needs of vulnerable groups across the island of Ireland, north and south. This support is being delivered to projects which will support children and older people, domestic abuse, rural isolation, cancer support, mental health, and food distribution.

The remaining €500,000 is being donated to The Community Foundation for Ireland and the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 Funds to help local charities and community organisations assisting vulnerable individuals and groups through this difficult period.

The Santander Foundation are donating £1 million to @age_uk & @alzheimerssoc supporting people in the community affected by coronavirus. The funding will help initiatives to provide advice, alleviate loneliness & basic needs such as groceries. #COVID19 #PrepareAndPrevent — Santander UK (@santanderuk) March 27, 2020

The Santander Foundation has donated a £1m to Age UK and Alzheimer’s Society to support some of the most vulnerable people in the community

The funding, split equally between the two charities, will assist their activities on the frontline, offering vital support for both older people and those affected by dementia.

NatWest and @PrincesTrust launch £5million relief fund for young entrepreneurs affected by coronavirus. Find out more: https://t.co/glkG6KuY1s pic.twitter.com/yd8Dhks9zD — RBS (@RBS) April 3, 2020

The Prince’s Trust and NatWest have announced the launch of a £5m fund to help young entrepreneurs across the UK to keep their businesses afloat during the crisis

The fund is available to entrepreneurs aged 18-30, who can apply for grants and tailored support. Grants can be used to maintain core business operations during the crisis, as well as meet any existing financial commitments, such as paying for essential equipment or settling invoices from suppliers.

In addition, NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland have announced a donation-matching programme of up to £5m for the National Emergencies Trust (NET) Coronavirus appeal, aimed at leveraging a further £5m of support from the public. From Friday 3rd April, donations to the NET made by Reward Account customers via their Reward account balance, will be topped up on a matched basis up to £5m until the end of June.

Reward account customers accrue a balance of Rewards which are earned by holding two or more direct debits as well as cashback on certain types of spending. These can be redeemed as cash or donated, and the move by NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland is aimed at unlocking these unused rewards to support the fight against coronavirus.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation has launched its Coronavirus Response Fund to support smaller charities during the Covid-19 outbreak

The £100,000 fund will make donations of £250 to £2,000 to charities that are helping UK communities to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Charities can apply for support with running costs, staff and travel costs as well as volunteer expenses.

We are adapting our approach to funding to better support #SmallButVital charities following the immediate COVID19 crisis. From today we are temporarily not accepting any new funding applications until we can design a new approach. Read our full statement: https://t.co/DQdFW6mN7E — Lloyds Bank Foundation (@LBFEW) April 8, 2020

Lloyds Bank Foundation is reviewing the situation

The foundation has announced that it’s adapting its approach to funding to better support #SmallButVital charities following the immediate COVID19 crisis and has temporarily ceased accepting any new funding applications until its designed a new approach. In statement, the foundation said:

“We want to re-assure those considering a new application that the short term pause of our grant programmes will put us in a stronger position to offer the right support for charities in the longer term. We hope this strikes the right balance and gives us the opportunity to be able to respond to COVID-19 and to best support the charities who are on the front line. Our commitment to partnering with small and local charities and the people who you serve and help overcome complex social issues is stronger than ever.”

I’ll be keeping this blog updated as other initiatives catch my interest. Feel free to tweet me any you spot @jtchangingbiz