O2 donates £1m to The Big Night In

O2 has donated £1 million to The Big Night In appeal, which has so far raised over £27 million in total.

O2 is also giving NHS staff a free 10GB bundle of data each month, for a three month period, as well as providing free voice calls and data for 2,000 devices to be used by patients in NHS Nightingale sites. Working with Samsung, the first batches of Galaxy XCover 4s phones have been delivered to Newcastle, Harrogate and Bristol NHS Nightingale sites, with more scheduled.

This follows O2’s recent work to install additional temporary network capacity at the ExCel centre in London and Harrogate Nightingale hospital as part of its work with NHS Trusts to assess mobile connectivity in current and proposed hospitals across the country. The O2 arena has also been made available as an NHS training facility, initially operating from 12 April – 29 June, with staff trained to go on to work at the NHS Nightingale field hospital.

The Big Night In show, which took place last night (23 April), raising money for BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief, included an update on what the mobile network operator has been doing with videos featuring customers and O2 employees.

Mark Evans, CEO, O2, said: