Evidence sought for inquiry into Government’s pandemic support for charities

Posted by on 22 March 2021 in News
The Public Accounts Committee has opened an inquiry into the Government’s support for the charity sector during the pandemic, open for evidence until 8 April.

announced £750 million of support to help frontline charities continue to operate during the outbreak back in April last year.

On 20 May, and the announced that they were working across government to direct funds to VCSE organisations supporting the Government’s coronavirus response through activities delivering charitable purposes.

The Committee will question senior officials at DCMS and the on how well the funding has been distributed and whether it is achieving its objectives.

It is anyone with evidence on these questions to submit it by 6:00 pm on Thursday 08 April 2021.

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

