Evidence sought for inquiry into Government’s pandemic support for charities

The Public Accounts Committee has opened an inquiry into the Government’s support for the charity sector during the pandemic, open for evidence until 8 April.

HM Treasury announced £750 million of funding support to help frontline charities continue to operate during the coronavirus outbreak back in April last year.

On 20 May, DCMS and the Office for Civil Society announced that they were working across government to direct funds to VCSE organisations supporting the Government’s coronavirus response through activities delivering charitable purposes.

The Committee will question senior officials at DCMS and the Charity Commission on how well the funding has been distributed and whether it is achieving its objectives.

It is asking anyone with evidence on these questions to submit it by 6:00 pm on Thursday 08 April 2021.