125 charities make Charity Film Awards 2020 shortlist

The Charity Film Awards 2020 shortlist from public voting has been revealed, with 125 charities listed, from We are Sunshine People and Coppafeel!, to Groundwork UK, CLIC Sargent, Muslim Aid, and Anthony Nolan.

400 charities submitted their films and more than 65,000 members of the public cast their votes for their choice of charity film. An expert panel will now judge the shortlist, including senior figures from media, business, entertainment, civil society and the charity sector. The Celebrity Ambassadors for the Charity Film Awards are Mariella Frostrup, Quentin Willson, Jason Bell, Chris Warburton and Levison Wood.

This is the 4th year of the Charity Film Awards, which are split into categories by turnover.

Simon Burton, Co-founder of the Charity Film Awards, commented:

“The level of public engagement in the awards is spectacular and it is completely free of charge to the charities involved. The Awards give the truly creative films UK charities produce a context and shot of adrenaline resulting in a huge uplift in viewership, conversation and donations.”

All of the videos in the awards can be seen on the Charity Film Awards website and the winners will be announced at a red carpet ceremony in London in the Spring.