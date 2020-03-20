Give as you Live Donate cancels donation fees for food banks

Online fundraising platform Give as you Live Donate has announced all fees for donations made to food banks will be cancelled to help during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Give as you Live is waiving its 4.8% standard donation fee to help food banks maximise their income.

The platform has no setup or monthly fees with charities listed on Give as you Live for free. A small fee is normally charged on donations made by supporters although they have the option to cover this themselves.

Annabelle Risdon, Director and Head of Partnerships at Give as you Live, commented:

“Here at Give as you Live, we recognise the difficult phase food banks are entering. With a huge spike in donations to food banks via our donation facility over the past few days we felt it was our duty to ensure these charities are not subject to our standard fees enabling them to contribute even more to the local community.”

Food banks seeking more information can contact info@giveasyoulive.com.

