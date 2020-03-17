Coronavirus funding and funders’ actions

How should funders respond as COVID-19 begins to take its toll on those organisations and projects that they support?

Here is UK Fundraising’s summary of resources, reactions, ideas and responses by funders. We also list some new or amended funds established to help tackle the novel coronavirus and its impacts.

Discussion on #Covid19Foundations

Funders are discussing and sharing issues related to their work and the coronavirus using the #Covid19Foundations hashtag.

These include:

Here's a roundup of very recent responses by UK foundations that may be of interest #Covid19Foundations https://t.co/9Gmm441dLX — Max Rutherford (@MaxRutherford_) March 16, 2020

What are funders doing?

Many funders are sharing details of new or different approaches to their grantees.

THREAD #coronavirus: At JRF we know we are a just + compassionate society, we rely on one another for support. People on low incomes face particular challenges. Here are initial steps we’re taking to play our part as part of the wider efforts across the community: 1/ — Claire Ainsley (@claire_ainsley) March 16, 2020

Funders in many countries are announcing that they are extending grants, or relaxing reporting requirements or making other adjustments to help those they support.

In addition to obvious operational advice (with a human rights dimension) @assifero has taken action in respect of the impact of Coronovirus by encouraging grantmakers to extend grants and support on-going core costs required during lock-down #LocalAction4GlobalGood — ECFI (@ECFInews) March 13, 2020

Wm Grant Foundation just converted all existing revenue grants to unrestricted funding for current year. Huge, bold statement of support from a funder. https://t.co/B3hvtuUGTP — Ross McCulloch (@ThirdSectorLab) March 17, 2020

Many are simply reassuring grant recipients:

We've spent most of today contacting grant recipients to reassure them we've got their back during #covid19 Great to see so many other funders and foundations doing the same. https://t.co/ouV4QaRQV3 #covid19foundations — vicki sellick (@vsellick) March 13, 2020

Collaboration

There is plenty of collaboration and partnership underway amongst funders, often based on long-established networking and collaboration systems and meetings.

➡️ *THREAD* – over lunchtime we've had 1⃣5⃣ funders from across sectors (and geographies) signing up to the pledge & committing to supporting civil society organisations in this time of crisis. https://t.co/2JPRLRsKKh pic.twitter.com/RR3Zylm2vK — London Funders (@LondonFunders) March 16, 2020

Almost 100 funders sign statement pledging charity support during Covid-19 https://t.co/tdAuTiPLEM pic.twitter.com/Y5zu8HYMC6 — ukfundraising (@ukfundraising) March 17, 2020

Funding restrictions or reduced community fundraising income is a huge challenge for charities when normal practice is disrupted. It's good to see some positive responses for some charities from their funders. Everyday running costs don't reduce even when WHA https://t.co/W3psQnvLQQ — Liz Carroll (@Liz_HaemoSoc) March 13, 2020

Grants related to coronavirus

Funds have already been established to help those affected by COVID-19. These include: