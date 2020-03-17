Almost 100 funders sign statement pledging charity support during Covid-19

As of Monday evening (16 March) some 93 funders had co-signed a statement pledging to support civil society groups affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coordinated by London Funders (but not limited to those within London), the statement says that the funders recognise that the outbreak is an ‘exceptional event that will have an impact on civil society groups, and want to offer reassurance that we stand with the sector during this time.’

It also says:

‘We understand that there will be times when staff and volunteers will not be available, when beneficiaries may need services to be provided in different ways, or when systems need to be flexible to ensure that needs are met.’

As a result, it states, if a civil society group’s community, services or organisation are affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, and they receive grant funding from these organisations, the organisations are committed to:

Maintaining grant payments if charities have difficulties achieving the outputs or outcomes agreed

Being flexible about reporting deadlines

Allowing charities to redirect funding such as to help cover sickness, purchase equipment, or deliver services differently

Listening to charities if they want to talk

The pledge applies only to grants, and not to commissioned services or contracts, for which there will be separate discussions between commissioners and provider organisations.

It also says that the funders recognise that there may be further shocks to the system caused by Covid-19 that may impact on other income streams, or require a more urgent response from funders, and that where the funders have any news on emergency funding they commit to publishing this on the London Funders web page so groups can see all available programmes in one place.

Signatories include:

Comic Relief

The Childhood Trust

City Bridge Trust

Esmée Fairbairn Foundation

Essex Community Foundation

The Fore

London Sport

Mayor of London

Paul Hamlyn Foundation

Pears Foundation

The Rank Foundation

More are invited to sign the statement, and can to get in touch at info@londonfunders.org.uk.