Kids IRL campaign shines light on NSPCC’s online work with children

NSPCC has brought together its brand and fundraising teams to launch an integrated campaign focused on its work with children online.

With 74% of the organisation’s counselling now taking place online, Kids in Real Life (Kids IRL) focuses on how children often mask their true feelings in their digital lives and how NSPCC works with them on digital channels.

The campaign, developed by Open Creates, launched on 4 March and builds on the cartoonish ‘memoji’ imagery that children use to represent themselves online. The smiling, positive faces are then stripped away to reveal the suffering of the children NSPCC seeks to help.

The campaign is primarily online with support from press and out of home. The media, which was planned and bought by OMD, targets parents of school age children.

Viewers are being asked for donations but there are also other ’ways in’ to the campaign including KIDS_IRL merchandise and the opportunity to support NSPCC’s advocacy work. These offers, as well as a range of content, will be woven into bespoke journeys for respondents with the goal of securing longer term support.

Sonia Triki, Associate Head of Acquisition & Products at NSPCC said:

“I’m hugely proud of the work we’ve produced. Childhood has changed and so has the NSPCC and I think this campaign really nails that. “I’m also excited about how brand and fundraising have worked together to maximise impact. The public doesn’t differentiate between our communications and, by working together, we’ve created something that I believe will drive donations and boost our brand.”

Jamie Tierney, Creative Director at Open Creates said: