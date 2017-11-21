NSPCC illuminates cities with Light Up Christmas for Children campaign

The NSPCC launched its Light Up Christmas for Children fundraising campaign at London’s Oxford Street Christmas lights switch on this month.

Light Up Christmas for Children is in partnership with Sky Cinema and aims to raise funds for the NSPCC’s Childline service. The charity is also lighting up several other cities across the UK including Birmingham, Sunderland, Cardiff and Belfast.

The campaign asks people to text ‘NSPCC 4’ to 70744 to give a £4 donation, to buy a star pin badge from retailers including Matalan and Halfords, and to share a #LightsOn selfie of their own ‘light up’ moment with their friends and family across their social channels and then make a donation to the NSPCC.

As part of the campaign, Out of Home advertising featuring NSPCC ambassador and former Spice girl Geri Horner will also be visible on London buses and the London Underground throughout the festive period. In addition, the charity is running an editorial partnership across Trinity Mirror Group’s portfolio of regional and national papers to encourage people to donate.

The Oxford Street light switch took place on 7 November, and was hosted by Roman Kemp and Vick Hope from Capital Breakfast, with performances by Matt Terry and 5 After Midnight. The lights themselves were switched on by Rita Ora. Inspired by falling snowflakes, the lights display is a mile long, and features over 750,000 LED bulbs and 1,778 baubles. This is the second year running that Oxford Street has partnered with NSPCC for the switch on.

