Lidl Northern Ireland to support NSPCC in £250k partnership

Lidl Northern Ireland is embarking on a two year charity partnership with The NSPCC Northern Ireland, during which the company aims to raise £250,000.

The corporate partnership will help the charity reach children in every primary school across Northern Ireland with its ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ programme. These interactive assemblies and workshops are designed to give a generation of children the knowledge and understanding they need to stay safe from abuse and neglect.

The NSPCC Northern Ireland operates three service centres in Belfast, Foyle and Craigavon and two Childline bases in Belfast and Foyle.

Staff vote

NSPCC Northern Ireland was selected as the charity partner by employees in Lidl’s 38 stores across Northern Ireland and distribution centre at Nutts Corner.

Over the next two years Lidl staff will hold a number of fundraising events and be given the opportunity to volunteer with the NSPCC to see the work the charity does with children and young people first hand.

Win Christmas shopping

To mark the partnership over the festive season, Lidl Northern Ireland is offering 38 customers in Northern Ireland a chance to win their entire Christmas shopping.

To take part, customers need to buy a £1 ticket for Lidl’s Trolly Dash. The winners will be invited to rush around their local Lidl and grab what place what they can in their trolley in just two minutes. 100% of proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to NSPCC Northern Ireland.

Last year, Lidl’s Christmas Trolley Dash raised £69,300 for charity and tickets sales are expected to be higher this year.

Catherine Nuttall, Head of Fundraising for NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “The support of Lidl Northern Ireland will help us to be there for every child who needs our help and we are really excited to get started and work with all the wonderful people at Lidl across Northern Ireland.”

