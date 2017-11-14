NSPCC Christmas appeal tackles sexual abuse

The NSPCC has launched its Christmas appeal, which this year focuses on sexual abuse.

The DRTV ad launched on 6 November, and juxtaposes the joy and magic usually associated with Christmas with the experience of a child who is being sexually abused and suffering in silence. The integrated fundraising campaign also includes direct mail and digital display advertising and has been created by GOOD Agency.

The campaign kicks off a new partnership between the NSPCC and GOOD, which the charity has appointed as its lead fundraising agency, and is intended to create a step change in the NSPCC’s fundraising approach. The focus is to develop an audience and insight-led approach to fundraising that leverages the brand positioning ‘Every childhood is worth fighting for’ to grow support and income.

Catherine Cherry, Head of Fundraising said:

“1 in 20 children experience sexual abuse and 1in 3 don’t tell someone about it. So, when a child is ready to break their silence, it’s important that we are there to listen – even on Christmas Day. A child contacts Childline every 25 seconds and right now our counsellors can only respond to 3 out of 4 children who need our help. The NSPCC relies on the public for around 90% of income and Christmas is our biggest appeal of the year”.

Good’s Creative Director, Reuben Turner commented:

“We’re so proud of the NSPCC for wanting to tackle the one of the biggest challenges children face, head on. It takes real bravery for children to disclose they’re being abused, especially at Christmas. We want to make sure NSPCC has the funds to be there for every child who does.”

