Fire Safety Fund opens to help reduce electrical fire accidents in homes

Consumer safety charity Electrical Safety First has opened its Fire Safety Fund. The grants will fund initiatives that help reduce electrical fires and accidents in UK homes.

Electricity is responsible for over half of all domestic fires in the UK. The Fire Safety Fund is open to community services which promote an electrical safety message. These include local fire and rescue services, Trading Standards and charities.

Electrical Safety First offers grants of up to £5,000 per organisation but, in exceptional circumstances, awards of up to £20,000 can be considered for collaborative and/or larger projects. Preference will be given to those applications that:

address the risks of fires associated with the use of electrical products and appliances, or

show a particularly creative approach in raising awareness of these issues.

The awards are made biennially and the closing date for this year’s entries is 3 April 2020.

“By supporting grass-roots projects, we can provide a direct benefit to communities, through project-based partnerships”, said Lesley Rudd, Chief Executive of Electrical Safety First.

“The fund, which has now been running for nine years, has supported a host of different activities. These range from checking electric blankets for the elderly and hosting events targeting hard to reach communities, to raising awareness of electrical safety with schoolchildren in deprived areas.”