Virgin Money Foundation North East Fund still open for applications

The Virgin Money Foundation has awarded five more grants to projects in the North East of England and is seeking more applications for funding.

The latest grants awarded by Virgin Money Foundation’s North East Fund total £175,000, and are focused on supporting young people with finding employment and helping the homeless.

One of the five projects supported is Wheels to Work in County Durham. It has been awarded £24,518 to run a scooter hire scheme aimed at helping young people access employment, training or education that would otherwise not be possible due to poor public transport connections. The award will be used to employ staff to operate the project across County Durham.

Another of the awards went to Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project in Sunderland, which in 2016 benefitted from a grant of £10,340 from The Virgin Money Community Fund used by it to support young people into employment. Virgin Money Foundation has now awarded an additional grant of £31,609 to enable this community response to continue growing.

Nancy Doyle, Executive Director of The Virgin Money Foundation said:

“We’re delighted to announce these new grants, which are the first from a total of over £1.2 million that will be awarded by The Virgin Money Foundation this summer. Tackling the root causes of disadvantage is key to regenerating communities, and these grants are specifically aimed at helping people into work and addressing homelessness.”

Applications to the fund opened in May, and will continue until all funds have been committed. Grants are between £10,000 and £50,000, and are to cover running costs and are for one year only.

Main image: Gina Davies, Project Officer at Wheels to Work with rider Milly Lowery

