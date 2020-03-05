Charity shop sales show year-on-year growth for Q4 2019

Charity shop sales grew by +3.2% year-on-year during the three months ending 31 December 2019, according to the Charity Retail Association’s quarterly market analysis report.

In comparison, commercial retail continued its decline, at a rate of around –1% in the same period.

The report revealed that the average weekly turnover per charity shop rose above £2,500, which is the highest figure on record since 2014. The Charity Retail Association says this could indicate consumers’ attitudes and behaviours are changing and becoming more environmentally conscious, leading them to switch to a more sustainable means of shopping.

The Charity Retail Association is calling on the Government to support this trend through the Environment Bill, which is currently being considered by Parliament.

Robin Osterley, its Chief Executive, commented:

“It is encouraging that charity shop sales are continuing to grow strongly despite the situation in the wider high street. More and more consumers are choosing to buy second hand goods as a means of reducing their impact on the planet which is one factor supporting the continued growth of charity retail. As Parliament considers the new Environment Bill, we are calling on the Government to get behind this change in consumer behaviour by having a relentless focus on increasing rates of reuse.” “In the run up to Christmas, awareness of the impact of consumerism on the environment grew, with shoppers choosing charity shops to buy their ‘Secret Santa’ and Christmas gifts. We hope that the public will continue discovering pre-loved treasures in charity shops.” “We hear more and more stories of people who are simply giving up buying new clothes and are instead focusing on the variety, quality and difference provided by shopping in an environment where profits are put into something good. These switches are reflected in the encouraging data and statistics in our latest report.”

The report is available to Association members here.