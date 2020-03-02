Ponden Home and Edinburgh Woollen Mill help Marie Curie with Savoo vouchers

Online voucher code site Savoo is supporting Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal in March with retail partners Ponden Home, Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Flying Flowers.

Ponden Home has been one of Marie Curie’s campaign partners for the past six years. During this time it has helped raise over £130,000 for Marie Curie with its sister brands, Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Peacocks. This year it is offering more ways to support Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal by teaming up with Savoo.

Savoo lets Ponden Home customers save money on their online shopping while also raising money for causes they care about. Throughout March, you can save 20% off shopping at Ponden Home, whether it is luxury bedding, curtains, or garden items, with its exclusive Savoo discount code. And donate to the Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal at no extra cost to the shopper.

This is the first time that Savoo has created a dedicated “site takeover” in which its homepage has been designed with a bespoke creative for Marie Curie.

The Great Daffodil Appeal

The Great Daffodil Appeal runs throughout March. Its aim is to help raise awareness and funds for nurses across the UK who provide care to those with terminal illnesses and support the families of the terminally ill.

Flying Flowers

A third brand is also partnering with Savoo to help raise funds for the Great Daffodil Appeal. Interflora’s sister brand Flying Flowers is offering 20% off from 2 – 8 March in support of Marie Curie’s appeal with the code DAFFODIL20. It will donate 3% of its commission to Marie Curie.

Savoo

Savoo works with charities across the UK, giving shoppers the option to donate to charities for free every time they save money with one of their discount codes for all your favourite brands. It donate 50% of its commission to the shopper’s chosen charity.

How to save and raise funds

1. Create a Savoo account for free

2. Select Marie Curie as your chosen charity

3. Explore the range of Ponden Home deals

4. Copy Savoo’s code for 20% off your order

5. You’ll then be redirected to our website

6. Add some items to your bag

7. Paste your code in the redemption box at checkout

8. Complete your order as usual

9. Once your order has been confirmed, Savoo will donate a percentage of your order total to Marie Curie.

Raising funds through searching

In addition to saving on purchases, shoppers can also raise funds for Marie Curie through the Search, Save and Raise search engine.

Every time you use the search engine, Savoo will donate a penny to Marie Curie. You can keep track of how much you have raised by checking your account on Savoo.