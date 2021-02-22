Great Daffodil Appeal returns for 2021 without public collections

Marie Curie’s flagship fundraising campaign the Great Daffodil Appeal launches on 1 March – for the first time in its 35-year history without public collections.

The loss of collections will leave the charity with potential £3m deficit for the campaign, while at the same time it has seen a 16.5% rise in the number of people it is caring for at the end of life.

Despite the cancelled collections, the charity is calling on the public to dig deep and donate online, where they can also order their daffodil pins. The pins are also available in shops including Morrisons, Superdrug, Savers and SPAR UK.

Eight million daffodil pins are normally distributed each year, and around £100 million in total has been raised since the campaign began in 1986, which is the equivalent of 5 million hours of nursing care.

Marie Curie is also asking people to join it in the first annual National Day of Reflection, which will take place during the Great Daffodil Appeal, on 23 March, the first anniversary of UK lockdown.

Meredith Niles, Executive Director of Fundraising and Engagement at Marie Curie, said: