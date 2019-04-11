Alzheimer’s Research UK to raise funds from Easter DIY sales at Wickes

Alzheimer’s Research UK will be benefiting from the nation’s spending on DIY over the Easter holiday through its long-standing partnership with home improvement retailer Wickes.

The two organisations have partnered with money-saving voucher site Savoo for an Easter campaign. From 9 to 23 April, Wickes and Savoo will pass on 2% of the sale value of every order directly to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

As ARUK’s Jade Rolph blogged: “So, if you’re looking to do some DIY over the next few weeks, now will be a perfect time to get the materials you need – while funding groundbreaking dementia research at the same time.”

While Savoo offers charities a year-round opportunity to generate income from their supporters’ online shopping activities, while they save money through deals, this partnership is different. Given Wickes and ARUK’s existing partnership, Savoo was able to negotiate an increase in their affiliate commission to “a market-leading figure” of 2% for the duration of this campaign.

Savoo is currently engaged in expanding this model of partnerships to other retailers and their charity partners. It sees itself as platform for “lifestyle giving”, meaning that it can educate and promote “savvy shopping” as a way to incorporate charitable giving.

To give shoppers a sense of the DIY tasks and items they can undertake and fundraise at the same time Savoo has published 9 quick and easy ways to spruce up your home this Easter which includes an opportunity to win a £100 Wickes voucher.



Savoo’s picks from Wickes’ DIY products

Donate by searching the web

ARUK supporters can also raise funds for their charity, as can any charity supporter, by searching the web. Savoo has created a search engine in association with Bing, which donates a penny to the user’s selected charity with every search.