Fundraising Jobs launches to help level recruitment playing field

Fundraising Jobs launches this month: a job board that aims to provide an ethical, effective, and fair and solution that benefits both charities and fundraising job seekers.

The team at Polly Symondson Recruitment is behind launch, and have 20 years of sector experience both in fundraising and fundraising recruitment.

Polly Symondson said:

“We wanted to level the playing field so that all charities were given the same exposure on the job board at the same fair price – no need for paid enhancements, no discounts for bulk buying. We wanted to create a job board that reflects the world we live in and the sector we work in – highly visual, inspiring, engaging and ultimately world changing. “It has become increasingly challenging to recruit fundraising staff. The sector must do all it can to entice those at the start of their career to join and keep hold of the fundraising talent that is already out there. Fundraising Jobs will level the playing field and enable charities both large and small to showcase their work and in the most inspirational way possible.”

Placing a job ad costs £50, and charities are encouraged to include an image that they feel best showcases their work and will inspire candidates. The job board also includes a map showing the location of available posts to make it easy for fundraisers to judge where the work is. Posting a job simply requires visiting the upload a job page and filling in the template. Charities can also create an account so they can keep track of the jobs they have posted, and candidates can do the same to see all the jobs they have applied for on their account dashboard.

And, as Fundraising Jobs also wants to remove the barriers for all candidates entering the sector regardless of their resources, opportunities or financial security, it is also asking for people’s help with coming up with ideas that will help identify and remove these barriers.

To find out more visit www.fundraisingjobs.org.uk.