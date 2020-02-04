Fundraising jobs board to cut recruitment costs and support diversity in recruitment

A new fundraising jobs board launches today from social enterprise GoodJobs. The site aims to help charities by offering low-cost job advertising and to boost diversity and inclusion in the recruitment of fundraisers to strengthen the broader charity sector.

GoodJobs is focusing on providing charities with a single annual subscription fee that will let them post an unlimited number of their fundraising vacancies during the year. Subscriptions are intentionally low-cost to help charities reduce their recruitment advertising costs, and to enable smaller charities to consider advertising on a broader scale than they might have done previously.

Small charities’ annual subscriptions cost £120, with the largest charities paying £600. Indeed, for the very smallest charities, with an annual income of less than £150,000, there is no charge to use the service.

GoodJobs Fund

The site has been co-founded by three experienced fundraising sector consultants – Andrew Thomas of Charity Consultants, James Redhead, formerly of Prospecting for Gold, and UK Fundraising’s Director Howard Lake.

They have pledged to donate 25% of profits to the GoodJobs Fund. This will distribute grants quarterly to support initiatives that are tackling equality, diversity and inclusion in fundraising recruitment and training.

Recruitment advice

GoodJobs will be providing a range of support to charities looking to recruit their first ever fundraiser. In partnership with, Charity People, GoodJobs has compiled free toolkits for charities to help them recruit the ideal person and for fundraisers and volunteers to find their perfect job.

Charity People will also be supporting a free advice line to offer further help to charities taking this important step.

Co-founder Howard Lake said: “GoodJobs is a ground-breaking social enterprise, benefiting both smaller charities considering employing their first fundraiser and larger charities. The work involved to find the right person can be daunting: GoodJobs will help remove these barriers. Also, our GoodJobs Fund will play an important role in helping address the inclusion issues in charity fundraising recruitment and career development.”

Ed Percival, MD of Charity People, added: “We’re all aware of both the acute shortage of fundraisers, and that the cost of recruitment can be prohibitive for many smaller charities. We are delighted to be able to support this initiative, both by providing our expertise and by advertising on the site. We are optimistic that the GoodJobs fund may help to increase the diversity of fundraisers.”