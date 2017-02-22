Two former clients join DonorVoice team

Two fundraisers, both former clients, have joined DonorVoice, “the experience and relationship company” which helps charities understand why people support them and why they stop doing so. Ilja De Coster joins from Amnesty Belgium and Rachel Hunnybun joins from the UK.

At Amnesty Belgium De Coster used DonorVoice’s feedback platform and grew first six-month face to face retention from 60% to 80%.

Craig Linton, Regional European Fundraising Manager, at Amnesty International, said of Ilja’s work:

“I’ve seen at first hand Ilja’s work. I believe that there is nothing any charity can do today, absolutely nothing, that has as much potential for improving supporter retention and net profitability, than the work Ilja has done with DonorVoice. “Ilja is widely regarded as a leading sector voice on donor relationship management and data strategy. His decision to share his time and talent to replicate the science behind his success with us is great news for the sector.”

Rachel Hunnybun has spoken at conferences around the world on the science of donor experience and change, including at the 2016 International Fundraising Congress in Holland. She will help to support clients in the practical application of DonorVoice’s work. She said:

“As a fundraiser, I’ve always tried to be more donor centred and challenge the status quo. It’s insanely simple to say, but I know only too well that, in reality, it can be more difficult to do. “In my opinion, DonorVoice’s work is hands down the most exciting, and practical way of applying science and insight to deliver the best donor experience – one that not only delivers on donor satisfaction, but one that increases donor loyalty and commitment which translates to greater lifetime value.”

She added:

“The single most important thing our sector needs to do is understand why people are giving and what they want from us and the work DonorVoice is doing both in the UK and around the world is really transformational.”

Charlie Hulme, MD of DonorVoice, said:

“You know you’re doing something right when the people you work for want to work for you!”

