Shaw Trust to recruit 600 new staff to meet demand for services

Shaw Trust has announced its plans to increase its workforce by more 600 employees to help it support more people affected by the pandemic.

The charity specialises in helping young people and adults into employment, supporting them through a range of national and local government funded programmes, including the Work and Health Programme.

To help it meet the increased demand for its services caused by the pandemic, it is increasing its staff numbers by around 25%, and is particularly looking for people who have worked in hospitality, retail or similar sectors with the public.

The majority of the new roles will be directly working with people to support them into employment and initially working from home using virtual technology. Roles are mainly based in London, the Midlands, central and east of England, and the home counties and Shaw Trust offers full time, part time and job share roles.

Mark Earl, Chief People Officer at Shaw Trust, commented:

“At Shaw Trust we are a values-led organisation, we put those we support at the heart of everything we do. So for us, when we are recruiting the most important attribute we look for in a candidate is their commitment to our purpose.



“We have great training and development in-house available, so can help candidates master the skills needed, but we can’t make someone want to work with people, or teach someone to be customer focused. Therefore we are calling out to anyone who has worked in hospitality, retail or similar sectors with the public to take a look at what we can offer.”

The charity’s current live vacancies can be viewed at https://jobs.shaw-trust.org.uk/Search.aspx.