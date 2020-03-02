Apply now to be 2022 London Marathon Charity of the Year

Applications are now open from charities to become charity of the year for the 2022 London Marathon.

London Marathon Events has begun the process of choosing the charity of the year for the London Marathon in two years’ time. The selected charity will benefit from support, promotion and fundraising opportunities from the most successful one-day annual fundraising event in the world.

Since the first race in 1981 it has raised more than £1 billion for thousands of charities.

London Marathon Events organises 13 mass participation events each year, involving more than 200,000 participants.

Record-breaking partnership

The 2019 charity of the year, Dementia Revolution, a year-long partnership between Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK, raised a record-breaking £4 million, making it the most successful charity of the year partnership in the history of the London Marathon.

Who can apply?

Any UK registered charity can apply. The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday 3 April 2020.

A minimum of five charities will be shortlisted and invited to present to the London Marathon Events charity of the year panel.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director at London Marathon Events, said: “To become Charity of the Year for the London Marathon is an amazing opportunity. We want to hear from charities that are looking to fund an innovative project or projects that will create a lasting impact. This is a unique chance for a charity to reach new audiences and raise millions for its cause.”

LME added that it was interested in projects that will be financially sustainable and deliver long term benefits to the organisation.

Charities with a simple communications campaign and a robust fundraising and recruitment plan “are most likely to succeed in delivering on the potential of the opportunity”.

The chosen charity will of course receive help in maximising its impact during the partnership from the London Marathon Events team and its partners.

Benefits of being London Marathon charity of the year

As charity of the year for 2022, the charity will receive:

250 guaranteed places in 2022, plus 50 in 2023, 25 in 2024 and 10 in 2025, all at ballot price

guaranteed places in 2022, in 2023, in 2024 and in 2025, all at ballot price Exclusive use of the title ‘Official Charity’ in the 12 months up to the 2022 race

Other benefits including opportunities to feature in participants’ communications, dedicated social media posts, invitations to media functions, introductions to other event sponsors and much more

Regular planning meetings with the London Marathon Events team

Official charities of the London Marathon

Charities of the year for the London Marathon since 2010 have been:

2019: The Dementia Revolution (Alzheimer’s Society & Alzheimer’s Research UK)

2018: Teenage Cancer Trust

2017: The Royal Foundation’s Heads Together Campaign

2016: NSPCC

2015: Cancer Research UK

2014: Anthony Nolan

2013: YouthNet and Age UK

2012: Team PB (Prostate Cancer Charity and Breast Cancer Care)

2011: Oxfam

2010: CLIC Sargent

The 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon takes place on Sunday 26 April.