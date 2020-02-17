Entries open for 2020 Insight in Fundraising Awards

Entries for the 2020 Insight in Fundraising Awards are now open, with two new categories for this year.

This is the ninth year of the annual Insight in Fundraising awards, which are aimed at charities of all sizes and causes. The new categories are Most Powerful Visualisation, which focuses on communicating insight through visualisation, and Most Powerful Use of Insight Impacting the Longer Term, which focuses on the ability of insight to deliver long-term strategic impact.

The award categories in full are:

Under Technical Expertise: Most Powerful Application of Data Analysis; Most Powerful Insight Using Research; and Most Powerful Visualisation.

Under Use of Insight in Fundraising Disciplines: Best Use of Data and Analysis in Digital Fundraising; Most Powerful Use of Insight in High Volume Fundraising; Most Powerful Use of Insight in Partnerships and Philanthropy; and Most Powerful Use of Insight impacting the longer-term.

Under Insight at Work: Best Use of Insight in a Small to Medium Sized Charity; Team of the year; Supplier of the Year; and Rising Star.

Entry is free with a deadline of 6pm on 3 April, and winners will be announced at the Gala Dinner on 17 June.

More information plus links to the nomination form for each category is available on the Insight in Fundraising Awards site.