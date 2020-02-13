Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

14 ways to show the love: Valentine’s charity round up

Posted by on 13 February 2020 in News
With Valentine’s Day taking place tomorrow, Galentine’s and Palentine’s Day today, here are 14 ways charities are being supported and raising funds in this, the most romantic week of the year.

 

💕💕💕💕 Who is catching your EYE this Valentine’s Day? We certainly have our EYE on you!!! Why not set your SIGHTS on a new EyeGaze machine for St Elizabeth’s and donate today?! We would LOVE you for it! 💕💕💕 Did you know that St Valentine is the patron saint of epilepsy? It seems only fitting to celebrate this by launching our very first Facebook fundraiser to mark Valentine’s Day and International Epilepsy Day! This Valentine’s Day, we are hoping to raise £1650 to purchase a brand new, state of the art communal EyeGaze machine to be used across the Centre, giving our non-verbal service-users their voice. A new EyeGaze machine will help them to communicate more effectively and live fuller, more independent lives. With the machine being used across our site by many different people, it will enable users to learn low impact, fundamental communication skills and ease previous barriers of communication. It is an incredibly smart, clever piece of equipment that quite literally changes lives. In 2010, 36% of our residents were non-verbal. In our current 2020 year, we now have 65% who are non-verbal. That is a staggering increase of 29% in just a decade! EyeGaze interaction is a computer access method that allows those with disabilities to navigate and control their computer with their eyes. Gaze interaction only requires the movement of the eye itself—the movement of other muscles is not required, making it a perfect solution for those with rehabilitative disabilities and motor disabilities. To donate and support us, visit the link in our bio! https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/stelizabethseyegaze

With St Valentine the patron saint of epilepsy, St Elizabeth’s Centre, which supports children and adults with epilepsy, complex neurological disorders and learning disabilities, has launched its first Facebook fundraiser to mark Valentine’s Day and International Epilepsy Day. This Valentine’s Day, it is hoping to raise £1,650 to purchase a new, state of the art, communal EyeGaze machine to be used across the Centre, giving its non-verbal service-users their voice.

 

The RSPCA is asking people to share the love by fundraising for it through making and selling some romantic items this Valentine’s Day – or alternatively by throwing an Anti-Valentine’s Day film night.

 

easyfundraising is running a Valentine’s Day giveaway in partnership with Thorntons that will also benefit a charity. Shoppers are invited to click on one of the selected retailers on its site for a chance to win £250 worth of chocolate, plus a £250 donation to a charity.

 

In celebration of the big day, when people sign up online to donate through payroll giving until 14 February, the Payroll Giving Team is matching their online donations up to £20.

 

Hemsley Conservation Centre is offering people the chance to name a cockroach in honour of their worthless ex-“someone” for just £1.50. It is highlighting these creatures through it ‘name a cockroach programme’ to raise money for projects at the zoo. After the donation people will receive a downloadable certificate and the Centre will include the ex’s name on its roach board, which will be revealed on Valentine’s Day.

 

All Dogs Matter is holding its Valentine’s Dog Walk on Sunday 16 February, on Hampstead Heath. The event is £5 per dog and best loved up dogs and owners in themed clothing win a prize.

 

Wigan’s Willow Project is asking people to show their support with a text donation. Supporters can text LOVEWILLOW to a shortcode to give a £3 donation.

 

The White Company is giving £20 from the sale of every Tiny Kiss Necklace to the #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign, for Women Supporting Women at The Prince’s Trust. The necklace features a Swarovski stone-embellished cross (a kiss), on a delicate sterling silver chain and sells for £39. It has been designed by The White Company’s founder, Chrissie Rucker OBE, who is also a founding patron of Women Supporting Women.

 

In celebration of Valentine’s Day and International Book Giving Day, Learn to Love to Read is inviting people to join its ‘Blind Date with a Book’ at St Michael’s church cafe, Southfields, London, from 9am-12am on 14 February. The charity will have both child and adult books available for a donation – with a tiny twist – they’ll be wrapped up with only a few key words to guide people’s choice. It’s also asking people to keep their eyes peeled around Tooting, Balham and Earlsfield as it will be spreading book-related love by hiding books around the borough. If you find one: tweet the charity, read it, pass it on and make a donation.

 

 

Cancer Research UK has partnered with online florist Prestige Flowers to bring people the Cancer Research UK Flower Shop ­­–­ 25% of every order goes towards the charity’s research. Prices for flowers start at £25 and there are also vases, teddy bears and pamper gifts on offer.

 

The Josephine and Jack Project is hoping to raise £2,500 in honour of Valentine’s Day as it works to support people with learning disabilities to make informed and independent choices in life and in love. The campaign has been launched by the charity’s ambassador Sally Phillips, and funds raised as part of the drive for donations will help the project to support those with learning difficulties to consider what they would look for in a partner, how they would ask someone on a date, and the dos and don’ts of romantic love, including learning about both consent and contraception.

 

Make-A-Wish is hosting its Valentine’s Ball on 15 February at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Pop star Nadine Coyle will be headlining the event performing her new music as well as classics. The Ball will be hosted by presenter and journalist Lauren Layfield, and presenter and magician, Archie Manners. It will be opened with a fun-filled, energetic performance from West End Kids, singing hits from the show Waitress, and there will also be auctions with BBC Flog It’s Thomas Forrester, and the chance to sponsor children’s One True Wishes.

 

This Valentine’s Day, LABS is running a campaign in support of the British Heart Foundation (BHF). Beating Hearts is a two-week long programme of events responding to the latest BHF-funded research, which focuses on exercising, improving sleep, eating well and lowering stress to preserve heart health and prevent disease. From 14 February, Londoners can take part in the event line-up across the key themes. REST in a 45-minute guided meditation session with Headspace, RACE with a morning run around Regent’s Park with two-time Olympian Aimee Fuller, NOURISH with a brunch hosted by famed-influencer Chessie King, and get to KNOW gut health with a talk by The Mac Twins. Sessions will take place across LABS campuses in Holborn and Camden, with more hosts to be announced.

 

 

British Red Cross is asking people to Forget Valentine’s and send an e-card to an inspirational woman this Galentine’s Day (13 Feb). Money raised will help to empower women in Barishal, Bangladesh through apprenticeships, ‘Women’s Squads’ and business mentors. Donations will be doubled by the UK government through #UKAidMatch (up to £2m).

 

