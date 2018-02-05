Comedian raises funds for cat charity with surreal cat name prints

Comedian Bob Mortimer’s penchant for dreaming up quirky names for cats has evolved into a fundraising campaign to benefit the National Adoption Centre, run by Cats Protection.

The names are being depicted on prints which are being sold to raise money for the Sussex-based centre.

The initiative began as a series of posts on Twitter by the cat-loving comedian.

CAT NAMES FOR SALE: Dusty Sequence

FriendlyToffeeBloke

Buttery Ken

Fox Leftovers

The Anus £8.00 each p.a. — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) May 6, 2016

ROMANTIC CAT NAMES FOR SALE Kissy Lipsauce

Lacey Bedspread

Tender Gary

Softy Pinkpowders

Strokey McPokey £8.00 p.a. — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) January 1, 2018

The names are then turned into prints and cards by online print and gift company Wordynumnum and sold in limited print runs via their online shop.

Mortimer visited the Adoption Centre on Friday, and told Cats Protection: “I’m a big cat lover and have always had them in my life so it’s great to be supporting Cats Protection, which does so much to help unwanted moggies. I have two cats at the moment, called Goodmonson and Mavis, but I love naming cats and am always calling them different things every day.”

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

The charity is hoping that some of Mortimer’s more romantic cat names will prove attractive as Valentine’s Day gifts. The first three cats to receive a ‘romantic’ name inspired by Bob – Tender Gary, Softy Pinkpowders and Derek Snuggles – have happily already found loving new homes.

At the beginning of 2018 it was announced that the prints had already raised £3,211 for Cats Protection. In addition, a one-of-a-kind A1 cat print was also donated to Cats Protection which sold for £412 at the end of 2017, bringing the overall amount raised to £3,623.

More fundraising with names

• WWF to auction naming opportunity for newly discovered flower (1 June 2015)

• 69 authors support CLIC Sargent’s Get Into Character auction (26 February 2015)

• Medical Foundation for the Care of Victims of Torture’s Immortality Auction raised £25,000 in December 2000.

• Ian Rankin auctions thriller character name in The Independent’s Christmas Appeal (28 December 2001)

• Sir Anthony Horowitz OBE auctions character name in next James Bond novel for £30k for London’s Air Ambulance (8 December 2014)