Valentine’s Day with a charity twist: the round up

Posted by on 14 February 2019
It’s Valentine’s Day and a lot of love is being shared both for and by charities, so here’s a round up of some of the activity.

 

Charity appeals

CRASH Have A Heart Appeal

CRASH, which helps homelessness and hospice charities with construction related projects, is asking people in the construction industry to wear red on Valentine’s Day in support of its Have a Heart Appeal and make a donation to the charity to help it continue its work.

 

Barnsley Hospital Charity Tiny Hearts Appeal

Barnsley Hospital Charity is asking people to support its Tiny Hearts Appeal with a donation. The appeal launched in September 2014 to fund a new neonatal unit, and with this now open it continues to fundraise to upgrade to the state-of-the-art equipment needed to enable the Special Care Baby Unit team to continue their work.

 

Kids for Kids Give a Goat

Kids for Kids is suggesting giving a goat to a family in Darfur as a Valentine’s gift. The charity loans goats to families in need and provides a range of other help including health care, veterinary care, and water.

 

Mind

With today not the easiest of days for many, Mind is offering its support.

 

 

Refuge

Refuge has published a poem for Valentine’s Day that reads quite differently depending on whether you start from the top or the bottom – from the top it reads like a whirlwind romance but from the bottom it’s the chilling tale of domestic abuse.

 

SSAFA

With 11,000 members of the Armed Forces not at home today, SSAFA has made a special Valentine’s Day message with some of the men and women currently serving away.

 

Some charities are using the day to say thank you:

 

 

A range of retailers and other organisations are supporting and raising funds for charities:

 

 

And finally:

 

 

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

