Valentine’s Day with a charity twist: the round up

It’s Valentine’s Day and a lot of love is being shared both for and by charities, so here’s a round up of some of the activity.

Charity appeals

Thank you to everyone wearing red to work today in support of CRASH and the #homelessness charities and #hospices we help ❤️ Tweet us pics of how you're getting involved! #haveaheartappeal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WmHzLXby3j — CRASH Charity (@CRASHcharity) February 14, 2019

CRASH Have A Heart Appeal

CRASH, which helps homelessness and hospice charities with construction related projects, is asking people in the construction industry to wear red on Valentine’s Day in support of its Have a Heart Appeal and make a donation to the charity to help it continue its work.

Support our Tiny Hearts Appeal this Valentine's Day and make a donation today! 💕 #Valentines https://t.co/h3HWOdEWRV pic.twitter.com/MMHZuXG94R — Barnsley Hospital Charity (@BHNFTCharity) February 14, 2019

Barnsley Hospital Charity Tiny Hearts Appeal

Barnsley Hospital Charity is asking people to support its Tiny Hearts Appeal with a donation. The appeal launched in September 2014 to fund a new neonatal unit, and with this now open it continues to fundraise to upgrade to the state-of-the-art equipment needed to enable the Special Care Baby Unit team to continue their work.

Valentine's Day is tomorrow, and what could be better than Giving your loved one a Goat to celebrate?! Visit our website and donate a #Goat today – we will create a personalised Gift Certificate especially for your loved one 🐐🐐🐐 #ValentinesDay #GiveaGoat #Charity pic.twitter.com/go9dCrCXaW — Kids for Kids (@KidsforKids) February 13, 2019

Kids for Kids Give a Goat

Kids for Kids is suggesting giving a goat to a family in Darfur as a Valentine’s gift. The charity loans goats to families in need and provides a range of other help including health care, veterinary care, and water.

Valentine's Day can be hard, whether you're in a relationship or not. For many of us, a day that's all about love and togetherness can highlight how alone or low we feel. We've got some info that might help if you're feeling this way, today or any day. > https://t.co/vhOEcMmBLv pic.twitter.com/9egwHgG6GW — Mind (@MindCharity) February 14, 2019

Mind

With today not the easiest of days for many, Mind is offering its support.

Read this poem and it tells the story of a whirlwind romance. Now read it in reverse and the terrifying reality of living with an abusive partner becomes clear. This #ValentinesDay we want anyone facing domestic abuse to know you're not alone; turn to us. https://t.co/rdh3lVcRGR pic.twitter.com/LphSSABe4h — Refuge (@RefugeCharity) February 14, 2019

Refuge

Refuge has published a poem for Valentine’s Day that reads quite differently depending on whether you start from the top or the bottom – from the top it reads like a whirlwind romance but from the bottom it’s the chilling tale of domestic abuse.

Did you see us on @lorraine this morning? In case you missed our Valentine's Day message here it on YouTube! https://t.co/yTzSiqVenj 😍 #Valentines #SSAFA — SSAFA (@SSAFA) February 14, 2019

SSAFA

With 11,000 members of the Armed Forces not at home today, SSAFA has made a special Valentine’s Day message with some of the men and women currently serving away.

Some charities are using the day to say thank you:

To: You (our repair teams)

⠀

Thank you for always being on call. For showing up and saving the day. For sustaining the projects we fund and providing so much confidence and peace of mind. You are our heroes. Happy Valentine's Day.

⠀

💛 @charitywater pic.twitter.com/CMHYF4O1Pr — charity: water (@charitywater) February 14, 2019

Happy Valentine's day❤️ and Happy 167th Birthday to @GreatOrmondSt 🎂#TBT to Love GOSH at #RosewoodLondon last week, which raised an astonishing £386,000 for the new Sight and Sound Centre at GOSH. Thank you to our incredible sponsors #BritInsurance #RenaissanceRe and @delta! — GOSH Charity Events (@GOSHCCEvents) February 14, 2019

"As lovers around the world exchange gifts for Valentine’s Day, maritime charity Sailors’ Society stepped into to thank the men and women who make sure all our romantic gifts get here in time." Read more: https://t.co/YSwz1j2m2l#Valentinesday #playcupid #sharethelove pic.twitter.com/lvaimSB0h1 — Sailors' Society (@SailorsSociety) February 14, 2019

A range of retailers and other organisations are supporting and raising funds for charities:

If you are thinking about buying flowers for a loved one this Valentine's Day, Bloom & Wild are giving 5% of their beautiful Show Some Love Bouquet to the British Heart Foundation! @TheBHF #partnerships #ValentinesDay #showsomelove #BHF pic.twitter.com/ett3CA0opK — Lucy Thorpe (@LucyThorpe1) January 28, 2019

#ValentinesDay gift idea #4: A meadow of flowers. When a bunch of flowers does not seem enough, you can buy a whole meadow full for only £25. Your donations help us regenerate meadowland for all to enjoy. Create a playground for bees & butterflies. Donate: https://t.co/dtodU98zVF pic.twitter.com/tEf9IFVIeK — Good Gifts Catalogue (@GoodGiftsCat) February 7, 2019

Morrisons have partnered with The Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity devoted to supporting homeless LGBT+ youth, in launching the special flower. https://t.co/ZqBtWBpwbS — PinkNews (@PinkNews) February 11, 2019

NEED A LAST MINUTE VALENTINE'S DAY GIFT? Don't forget we stock @mybollox underwear. When you buy these you are not just giving a great gift to your man your giving a great gift to all men as 10% of every sale goes to men's cancer charities.#ValentinesDay2019 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/2SFA9OgeTR — Walters of Oxford (@WaltersofOxford) February 14, 2019

❤❤Love is in the air at TSB Midsomer Norton ❤❤.

Come in this Valentine's day for our charity cake sale in aid of our local charity partner @SWALLOWCharity . All cakes made and supplied by TSB branch partners. @TSB_News @TSB @MNRJournal @ pic.twitter.com/FqEmMKqlT8 — Emily Cottle (@CottleEmily) February 14, 2019

12JAL have been busy preparing their #Valentines #Roses bought across the @lboro @LboroSchFdt Campus by staff & students, as gifts to be delivered tomorrow – all to #fundraise for @RefugeCharity – do you think there may be some surprises tomorrow? 😍❤️ #Charity pic.twitter.com/KWrsYqCmEF — Loughborough High School (@LboroHigh) February 13, 2019

'Can you feel the love tonight!' 💙 Our Managing Director, Rupert Armitage and Head of Group Projects, Graham Partlow sharing a warm embrace! The two of them, along with the whole team, will be raising money for the @BluebellWoodCH hospice this Valentine’s Day! #Charity pic.twitter.com/LxhBHcgBMS — Auto Windscreens (@AutoWindscreens) February 12, 2019

