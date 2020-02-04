Who’s moving? 12 charity sector job changes

On the official launch day of fundraising jobs board GoodJobs, here’s a bumper edition of Who’s Moving? A round up of recent appointments and role changes in the sector.

Oxfam takes on Kate Sayer as Integrity & Ethics Director

Oxfam appointed Kate Sayer as its first Integrity and Ethics Director last month, with responsibility for creating and overseeing the ethical code of compliance programme for Oxfam GB. Sayer started her new role on Monday 6 January, after more than 30 years at accountancy firm Sayer Vincent. In her new role, Sayer leads Oxfam GB’s new integrity and ethics team, which brings together existing roles focused on ethics, risk-management, compliance and corporate responsibility.

Unicef UK appoints Sacha Deshmukh as new permanent Chief Executive

Unicef UK has announced Sacha Deshmukh as its new Chief Executive, joining from Smart Energy GB where he has been Chief Executive since 2013. He has also, since 2014, served as Chair of War Child UK. Prior to establishing Smart Energy GB, he was Executive Director (Strategy) of the UK Parliamentary & Health Service Ombudsman, and before this had a career in marketing and communications, including as Senior Partner at the Engine Group. He started his career in advocacy and campaigning, including as Director of Campaigns at Stonewall in the early 2000s. His non-executive board experience includes five years as a Non-Executive Director and then Deputy Chair of Citizens Advice England & Wales. Deshmukh is currently a Non-Executive Director of the Fundraising Regulator.

Reason Digital appoints cancer charity CEO

Jack Broadley, CEO of Baggy Trousers UK, has moved on from the charity he founded in 2014 in Manchester, to join Reason Digital as a Digital Partner. He will support Reason’s charity clients by leading on strategic consultancy, funding bids and identifying new partnership opportunities. Broadley has established influence across a large network of leaders working in the cancer space and an understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing charities. He is a cancer survivor himself and has previously teamed up with Reason on several initiatives to publicise the voices of people with lived experience of cancer.

Charlie Parkin, NABS Fundraising Director, to step down from role

Charlie Parkin, Director of Fundraising at NABS, the support organisation for the advertising industry, is to leave the organisation after 12 years. Parkin’s achievements over the past decade include helping to double NABS’s fundraising income and taking responsibility for its fundraising events, including annual industry gala Stranger than Summer which last year raised a record £155,566. NABS is currently seeking her replacement.

Charity Commission appoints new Director of Communications & Policy

The Charity Commission has appointed Paul Latham as its new Director of Communications and Policy. Latham joins from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), where he has been Director of Communications and Strategy, and a member of the senior leadership team since 2014. Prior to this, he was Director of Communications at the Office of Fair Trading, and has held senior communications roles at the CBI business group and the Strategic Rail Authority. He succeeds Sarah Atkinson, who joined the Social Mobility Foundation as its new Chief Executive earlier this month.

Samaritans appoints Jeremy Hughes as CEO

Samaritans has appointed Jeremy Hughes as its new CEO. He joins Samaritans in May 2020 after spending ten years as CEO of Alzheimer’s Society, where his work has included overseeing the creation of the National Dementia Declaration with the Dementia Action Alliance, which informed the 2012 PM Challenge on Dementia. Hughes is taking over the reins from current Samaritans CEO, Ruth Sutherland, who has been with the charity since 2015.

Amy Stevens takes over as CEO at Gifted Philanthropy

Amy Stevens has become the Chief Executive of Gifted Philanthropy, taking on the leadership of the fundraising consultancy from Andrew Day, who will continue to serve the firm’s charity clients. Day has led the company since December 2017, while Stevens is one of Gifted Philanthropy’s founding directors.

New CEO announced for FOUR PAWS International

After the sudden death of FOUR PAWS founder Heli Dungler on 5 January, the charity has announced that long-time colleague Josef Pfabigan will become Chief Executive Officer of FOUR PAWS International. He takes over the management of all worldwide activities of the global animal welfare organisation. Pfabigan volunteered for the charity when it was founded in 1988, before accepting Heli Dungler’s invitation in 1997 to join the organisation, working on campaigns and projects. As the organisation grew, Pfabigan was particularly involved in its international expansion and was the co-founder of FOUR PAWS International in 2002, assuming the position of Chief Financial Officer on the management board in 2006.

So I've got some news….. I'm delighted to be joining @360Giving in March. I know I have a hard act to follow @rachelerank, but excited to be building on the fantastic achievements of Rachel and the team https://t.co/S1DqJn6Ayc — Tania Cohen (@TaniaNC) January 29, 2020

Tania Cohen to join 360Giving as CEO

Tania Cohen has been announced as 360Giving’s new CEO, replacing Rachel Rank, who moves on in March. Cohen has extensive experience in the nonprofit and grantmaking sectors, having held strategy, leadership and consultancy roles at numerous nonprofits and sector organisations. She joins from London Youth, where she has been Director of Finance and Resources.

Please join us in welcoming our newest team member Jenna Wills. She will be working on securing funding for clients from trusts and grants. She used to work for Oxfam and the Disability Resource Centre. Her first assignment will be the Almshouse Association that started last week pic.twitter.com/WwgBRH2w7J — Wootton George Consulting (@WoottonGeorgeUK) January 27, 2020

Jenna Wills joins Wootton George Consulting

Wootton George Consulting has appointed Jenna Wills to work on securing funding for clients from trusts and grants. Wills previously worked for Oxfam and the Disability Resource Centre. Her first assignment will be the Almshouse Association.

Lloyds Bank Foundation adds three charity leaders to board

Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales has appointed three new charity leaders as trustees – Darren Knight Chief Executive at Bolton CVS, Kamran Mallick Chief Executive at Disability Rights UK and Ruth Sutherland, outgoing Chief Executive at Samaritans. The new trustees bring a wealth of experience that spans across small and large charities. Their expertise will help strengthen the Foundation as it enters the second half of its Reaching Further strategy helping small and local charities through providing funding, development and seeking to influence policy and practice.

Anne Taylor becomes Vice Chair of Fusion21

Anne Taylor, the Chief Executive of Thorngate Churcher Trust in Gosport has been appointed Vice Chair of Fusion21 Foundation, a role that will run alongside her work at the Hampshire-based organisation. The Fusion21 Foundation – part of national social enterprise and procurement organisation Fusion21 – aims to support lasting social change by improving quality of life for local communities across the UK addressing areas of skills; employment, health and wellbeing and deprivation. Taylor says the role will enable her to use her experience at Thorngate to have a positive impact on those being funded by Fusion21 Foundation.