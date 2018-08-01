Pro-bono partnership between HAVAS Just:: & Campaign to End Loneliness announced

The Campaign to End Loneliness has partnered with global communications agency HAVAS Just:: who will provide it with £50,000 worth of free support, advice and training over the next 12 months.

This will support the charity’s Be More Us movement, which aims to inspire real life conversations and connections to help beat loneliness.

Campaign to End Loneliness is the chosen charity for the agency’s annual programme A Just:: Cause 2018. The staff-nominated theme this year is combating loneliness and social isolation in the UK. Campaign to End Loneliness was selected from 13 UK charities who responded to the agency’s Just:: Cause invitation for help in achieving their goals with communications support earlier this year.

Cat Barnett, Director at Havas Just::, said:

“We are passionate about collaborating with the charity sector and it was a very hard choice with so many strong causes out there already doing good work.” “Campaign to End Loneliness’s current Be More Us movement to inspire real life conversations and connection really spoke to us. It’s just started to gain momentum and we felt we could help inject some extra support to drive it forward from here.”

Laura Alcock-Ferguson, Executive Director at Campaign to End Loneliness, said:

“We have achieved a lot of media and digital exposure so far, but our ambition now is to elevate Be More Us to the level of a public movement in action – working with digital and traditional media, local groups, activists, older and younger people. “Having the support of the talented individuals at Havas Just:: who have dedicated their time to the cause is exactly what we need to up-scale to the level of a movement in the UK, and potentially see it replicated on social media around the world. We are absolutely thrilled.”

Campaign to End Loneliness was part of the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness and is now a member of the Loneliness Action Group, working with Minister for Loneliness MP Tracey Crouch to tackle loneliness. It works to inspire organisations and people to do more to tackle loneliness in older age by ensuring that people most at risk of loneliness are reached and supported, services and activities are more effective at addressing loneliness, and a wider range of loneliness services and activities are developed.