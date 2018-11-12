Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Real World Fundraising launches pro bono services for charities

Posted by on 12 November 2018
Real World Fundraising has launched two services for charities, focusing on and fundraising.

Real World Fundraising‘s Fundraising and Research Salon will look at trends in prospect research and fundraising (trusts and higher level individuals) and will feature a crowd-sourced element, drawn from the experience of those who attend the Salon.  The first salon will explore changes to prospect research on individuals and trust personnel since came into effect: looking at the day-to-day reality in charities rather than the theory.

The second service, Training Focus, will provide short training sessions in aspects of fundraising and prospect research. This will cover trust research in the first session.

The Salons and Training Focus sessions will be held in various parts of the UK, with the first taking place on Wednesday 14 November. Both programmes are open to staff in large and small charities, and all sessions will be Asperger’s friendly.

Information is available from: caroline.hamilton@realworldfundraising.co.uk.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

