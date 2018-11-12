Real World Fundraising launches pro bono services for charities

Real World Fundraising has launched two pro bono services for charities, focusing on prospect research and fundraising.

Real World Fundraising‘s Fundraising and Research Salon will look at trends in prospect research and fundraising (trusts and higher level individuals) and will feature a crowd-sourced element, drawn from the experience of those who attend the Salon. The first salon will explore changes to prospect research on individuals and trust personnel since GDPR came into effect: looking at the day-to-day reality in charities rather than the theory.

The second service, Training Focus, will provide short training sessions in aspects of fundraising and prospect research. This will cover trust research in the first session.

The Salons and Training Focus sessions will be held in various parts of the UK, with the first taking place on Wednesday 14 November. Both programmes are open to staff in large and small charities, and all sessions will be Asperger’s friendly.

Information is available from: caroline.hamilton@realworldfundraising.co.uk.