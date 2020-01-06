Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Environmental Earthshot Prize launches to find solutions to planet’s greatest issues

Posted by on 6 January 2020 in News
Prince William has unveiled the Earthshot Prize: a decade-long initiative that aims to inspire ten years of global action to solve the planet’s biggest issues.

The Earthshot Prize will issue a set of challenges rooted in science that will aim to generate new ways of thinking, as well as new technologies, systems, policies and solutions.

 

 

It will launch officially later this year with a number of Earthshot challenges unveiled in special events around the globe. These will seek answers to issues in areas including: climate and energy, nature and biodiversity, oceans, air pollution and fresh water.

Earthshot will award a prize to five winners a year over 10 years, through which, alongside the winners’ work, it hopes to be able to provide at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest problems by 2030. An annual awards ceremony will take place in different cities across the world each year between 2021 and 2030.

The prizes will reward progress across all sectors of industry and society, and could be awarded to anyone making a substantial development or contribution to solving the planet’s environmental challenges. 

Further details have yet to be released but the Earthshot Prize is asking those looking at the biggest issues facing the planet to register their interest on the site.

 

 

