Lion’s Share Fund celebrates first birthday

The Lion’s Share Fund, which asks major advertisers to contribute 0.5% of their media spend for each campaign featuring an animal, is celebrating its first birthday.

The fund, which is hosted by the United Nations Development Programme, was launched a year ago at the United Nations General Assembly. It aims to raise $100 million a year over the next three years, to be invested in initiatives and programmes that benefit animal welfare, conservation and their environments worldwide.

The Lion’s Share Fund has also announced its latest partner, Sydney-based insurance firm IAG. It joins founding partners UNDP, FINCH, Mars, Incorporated, BBDO and Nielsen, and media partners The Economist Group and JCDecaux.

Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, said:

“The Lion’s Share shows what a simple but innovative idea can accomplish. Through brands and media coming together, we have been able to raise not only financing for conservation and wildlife, but also to engage new audiences on this issue. And we would be thrilled to have others join us.”