2018 #UKCharityWeek launches today

Charities UK-wide are taking part in this year’s #UKCharityWeek, which starts today (3 December).

#UKCharityWeek is always held within the first full week of December, which this year runs from 3-9 December. Partner charities for this year include Cure Leukaemia, Age UK North Tyneside, The Big Cat Sanctuary, and Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice. It is sponsored by For Good Causes, with ambassadors including Stephanie Millward MBE, and Anna Kennedy MBE.

Last year the campaign achieved 92,999,791 timeline deliveries, which it says made it the most successful charity social media campaign the country has ever had.

It's 8am on Monday 3 December 2018; therefore, we are delighted to announce the official start of #UKCharityWeek 2018! Best of luck with the #fundraising and #charity awareness everyone , and remember to use the correct hashtag! pic.twitter.com/A6fRg33WWM — #UKCharityWeek❤️ (@UKCharityWeek) December 3, 2018

#UKCharityWeek founder, Lee Rayment said:

“We want everyone to put their differences and their brand egos to one side to come together and get behind our nation’s charities. Whether you are an individual, a charity, a business or governmental organisation, this is the week to collectively say thank you to those people in society giving their all for their respective good causes. “No organisation is too big or too small. Charity comes in many forms and sizes, but the human race is one, let’s come together and proudly celebrate our efforts if only for a week.”

Numerous charity fundraising and awareness events are taking place all across the country this week with charities also encouraging people to support them through events of their own with some themes for each of the days established to help, including Charity Big Bake, on 5 December, and Christmas Jumper Day on 7 December, with the first day a celebration of all things charity.

Can you organise a charity bake sale to raise valuable funds for our end loneliness campaign this Christmas 2018? No one should spend Christmas alone, support us to make a difference this Christmas Tel 0191 2808484 https://t.co/kbE1DYf0XU pic.twitter.com/nAKrJSBcJx — AgeUK North Tyneside (@ageUKNT) December 2, 2018

More information, including the campaign magazine is available on the UK Charity Week site, and people are encouraged to follow the #UKCharityWeek hashtag on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.