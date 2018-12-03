Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 3 December 2018
2018 #UKCharityWeek launches today

Charities UK-wide are taking part in this year’s #UKCharityWeek, which starts today (3 December).

#UKCharityWeek is always held within the first full week of December, which this year runs from 3-9 December. Partner charities for this year include Cure Leukaemia, Age UK North Tyneside, The Big Cat Sanctuary, and Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice. It is sponsored by For Good Causes, with ambassadors including Stephanie Millward MBE, and Anna Kennedy MBE.

Last year the campaign achieved 92,999,791 timeline deliveries, which it says made it the most successful charity social media campaign the country has ever had.

#UKCharityWeek founder, Lee Rayment said:

“We want everyone to put their differences and their brand egos to one side to come together and get behind our nation’s charities. Whether you are an individual, a charity, a business or governmental organisation, this is the week to collectively say thank you to those people in society giving their all for their respective good causes.

“No organisation is too big or too small. Charity comes in many forms and sizes, but the human race is one, let’s come together and proudly celebrate our efforts if only for a week.”

Numerous charity fundraising and awareness are taking place all across the country this week with charities also encouraging people to support them through of their own with some themes for each of the days established to help, including Charity Big Bake, on 5 December, and Christmas Jumper Day on 7 December, with the first day a celebration of all things charity.

 

 

More information, including the campaign magazine is available on the UK Charity Week site, and people are encouraged to follow the #UKCharityWeek hashtag on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

